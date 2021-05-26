Seeker and Red Hat: Security and speed come together

It’s not new to see customers migrate OpenShift workloads to AWS to take advantage of the cloud, as well as the portfolio of AWS native services to compliment the application workloads running in OpenShift. Recently, however, there has been a noted shift of customers moving to managed services, thus, we are starting to see customers migrate from self-managed OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) to the recently generally available Red Hat OpenShift service on AWS (ROSA) in order to take advantage of a managed OpenShift cluster so customers can focus resources where needed for their business.