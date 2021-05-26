Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Seeker and Red Hat: Security and speed come together

By Taylor Armerding
securityboulevard.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how the Seeker and Red Hat integration helps deliver security and speed of software development for container-based apps. Security and speed in software development are not mutually exclusive. Red Hat, the open source software giant, and the Synopsys Software Integrity Group are joining forces to prove it. Synopsys is...

securityboulevard.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Application Security#Information Security#Red Hat Inc#Security Software#Code Red#Software Applications#Web Applications#Red Hat Security#Websphere#Red Hat Jboss#Red Hat Runtimes#Bsimm#Jboss Web Server#Security Bloggers Network#Seeker Agents#Security Testing Tools#Tool#Dataflow Visibility#Container Based Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Container Runtime Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Datera, Mirantis, Red Hat

Latest released the research study on Global Container Runtime Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Container Runtime Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Container Runtime Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cloud Foundry, Inc. (United States), Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Datera, Inc. (United States), DDN, Inc. (United States), Diamanti, Inc. (United States), Mirantis Inc. (United States), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (Japan), Red Hat, Inc. (United States), The Apache Software Foundation (United States), The Kubernetes Authors (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/115207-global-container-runtime-software-market.
Softwareamazon.com

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS: architecture and networking

It’s not new to see customers migrate OpenShift workloads to AWS to take advantage of the cloud, as well as the portfolio of AWS native services to compliment the application workloads running in OpenShift. Recently, however, there has been a noted shift of customers moving to managed services, thus, we are starting to see customers migrate from self-managed OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) to the recently generally available Red Hat OpenShift service on AWS (ROSA) in order to take advantage of a managed OpenShift cluster so customers can focus resources where needed for their business.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Microsoft Patches Six Zero-Day Security Holes

Microsoft today released another round of security updates for Windows operating systems and supported software, including fixes for six zero-day bugs that malicious hackers already are exploiting in active attacks. June’s Patch Tuesday addresses just 49 security holes — about half the normal number of vulnerabilities lately. But what this...
Softwareaithority.com

Snyk Builds Security Into AWS Codepipeline to Mitigate Open Source Risk for Developer and Security Teams

Snyk announced it has built an integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console. This new integration allows AWS CodePipeline users to build automated security controls into their deployment pipeline without having to leave the Amazon Web Services (AWS) console, bringing the Snyk experience directly to AWS users and empowering them to more efficiently find and fix vulnerabilities in open source code when building cloud-native applications on AWS.
Technologyaithority.com

Flexify.IO Integrates Dropbox Support

The Flexify.IO multi-cloud migration service announced integration of support for Dropbox, complementing its list of storage providers. Flexify.IO, the world’s first multi-cloud storage virtualization and migration service, has announced support for Dropbox. The service allows its clients to interact with Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Backblaze B2, Google Cloud Platform and a dozen other cloud providers and storage systems.
TechnologyDark Reading

Proofpoint Launches Cloud Native Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced several people-centric innovations across its three flagship platforms: Threat Protection, Compliance, and the new Information Protection and Cloud Security. Available today, Proofpoint’s Information Protection and Cloud Security Platform is the market’s first cloud native solution that combines enterprise data loss prevention (DLP), insider threat management, cloud app security broker (CASB), zero trust network access, remote browser isolation, and a cloud native web security solution.
SoftwareDark Reading

Infoblox 3.0 Unites Hybrid DDI and Security to Unlock Cloud-first Strategies

Infoblox 3.0 delivers secure, cloud-first network experiences by unifying NIOS and BloxOne platforms. — Infoblox Inc., the leader in core network and security services, today embarks on Infoblox 3.0, focused on delivering a secure cloud-first network experience. The company is uniting NIOS, the industry leading on-premises DDI solution, with its cloud-native BloxOne Threat Defense and BloxOne DDI platforms to help customers bridge core networking and security into cloud environments that underpin the needs of the modern enterprise.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Syxsense Extends From Endpoint Security to RMM for MSPs

Syxsense, which develops a cloud-based endpoint security platform, is now positioning itself as an RMM (remote monitoring and management) software provider for MSPs and MSSPs. The RMM platform supports threat detection, patch management and endpoint management for major operating systems and IoT devices, Syxsense says. The company is offering a free RMM trial for up to 100 devices.
Softwareinforisktoday.com

How Security Automation is Strengthening Defenses

Security automation is going to be key for organizations to proactively protect themselves and also investigate incidents. Automation can now encompass everything from managing threat intelligence to vulnerability management, firewall management to account monitoring to penetration testing, says Ty Miller, founder and managing director of Threat Intelligence, a Sydney-based consultancy.
ComputersInfoworld

How to choose a cloud-based CI/CD platform

If your goals are high-velocity software development and frequent delivery of working builds to production, you need to automate at least part of the testing and delivery process. Ideally, that means implementing CI/CD pipelines for your projects, along with test suites to catch errors before customers see the software, and scripts that implement the steps of the pipelines.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

New malware targets Windows containers, says threat report | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

IT administrators with cloud resources are being warned new malware has been discovered targeting Windows containers. In a report issued Monday, researcher Daniel Prizmant of Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 threat intelligence division, dubbed the new threat Siloscape. Its main purpose is to open a backdoor into poorly configured Kubernetes clusters in order to run malicious containers.
ComputersThe Mountaineer

NetFoundry's Agentless Zero Trust Networking is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

CHARLOTTE, NC, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oracle Cloud hosted ISV and SaaS providers can now use the NetFoundry zero trust networking SDKs to embed zero trust networking into their apps. This provides agentless, zero trust, private networking between the providers' Oracle Cloud regions and their customer sites. Bolted-on infrastructure such as VPNs, firewalls and MPLS are eliminated as customers of the Oracle Cloud ISV and SaaS providers enjoy built-in secure networking, from any Internet connection.
SoftwareIBM - United States

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Z: Tune your network performance with RFS

In modern cloud platforms like Red Hat OpenShift that have different (micro-) services running, network performance is a critical issue. Various tunings have shown great potential for increasing the network performance of OpenShift on IBM Z, but these tunings have room for improvement. In many scenarios, the next generation of Receive Packet Steering (RPS) — namely Receive Flow Steering (RFS) — further helps to reduce network latency and throughput. This tutorial shows you how to set up RFS in your cluster, and offers guidance on when you should use it.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

ThycoticCentrify Service Account Governance Adds Integration with Cloud Vaults Including AWS Secrets Manager and Azure Key Vault | #cloudsecurity

Santa Clara, Calif. and Washington, D.C. — June 8, 2021 – ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, today announced enhancements to its industry-leading solution for service account governance, Thycotic Account Lifecycle Manager. The latest...
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Siloscape malware escapes Windows containers to backdoor Kubernetes clusters | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Malware attacks against cloud containers are nothing new, but these attacks have primarily focused on Linux deployments because they are the most common and where containers were born. Now, attackers are targeting Docker deployments on Windows, and researchers have found a new malware program designed to escape from Windows Server Containers and infect Kubernetes clusters.
Cell Phonesvmblog.com

Illumio App for Splunk Boosts Visibility and Cybersecurity Posture in Zero Trust Model

Illumio announced the Illumio App for Splunk: an application that provides improved cybersecurity and operational insights to our joint customers. The app integrates Illumio Core with the Splunk platform to empower Security Operations Center staff with a wide range of dashboards that can display an overview of the security posture of applications, clouds, data centers, and networks. This advanced visibility and control means customers can confine attacks like ransomware before they spread.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Red Hat welcomes the end of the storage monolith

In an open source originated commentary from Red Hat’s Irshad Raihan, director of product marketing, Computer Weekly Open Source Insider welcomes Raihan’s comments on the subject of computational storage… a topic that the Computer Weekly Developer Network has featured a series of stories on this summer 2021. Raihan suggests to...