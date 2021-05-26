Gym memberships canceled over Black Lives Matter, pride flags

We are approaching the one year mark of an historic turning point prompted by the confluence of a global pandemic and the murder of George Floyd by a law enforcement officer. Outrage was channeled into a moral imperative that echoed throughout the entire world peaking in the early days of June 2020. Many of us were left stunned and searching for meaning and purpose to direct our response. The pandemic had created a stillness that launched many into deep reflection. While all of this was unfolding, young people were navigating their personal journeys of growth and development during a time of electrified change. This moment created a vacuum for the many local youth who were usually dependent on the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) or other forms of engagement once the academic school year ended. Unfortunately, this program, along with summer camps or community events, was not happening and as a result many were looking at the possibility of prolonged isolation and disconnection. The youth were adrift in the unchartered waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.