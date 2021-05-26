newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Dallas Cowboys would have the most players on an all-NFC East offensive team

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no denying that the 2020 NFL season was a rough one for the Dallas Cowboys, but it was also a rough one for the entire NFC East. Regarded as the NFL’s most-storied division, also the only one which is comprised entirely of teams that have won at least one Super Bowl, the NFC East was a disaster all throughout last season, so much so that the Washington Football Team managed to “win” it with a 7-9 record.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfc East#American Football#Nfl Football#Nfc East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLinsidethestar.com

Jerry Jones Says “Systems Are On Go” for Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard

The Dallas Cowboys held their 2021 rookie mini-camp this weekend. This is the first opportunity for draftees to showcase their talent as they begin the rigorous journey that comes with being an NFL player. Another huge part of the Cowboy’s preparation for the new season is approaching, training camp. After...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

DB Notes: Hughes, Surtain, Bears, Cowboys

The Vikings punted on Mike Hughes‘ contract year, sending the former first-round cornerback to the Chiefs in a pick-swap trade involving late-round selections. They felt comfortable doing so because of their additions at the position this offseason. “Mike is a terrific kid; he’s been injured an awful lot,” Mike Zimmer...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

The Athletic’s Jon Machota mentions Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons was lining up as the “Mike” middle linebacker during rookie minicamp. Dallas started fifth-round WR Simi Fehoko at the “Z” and “F” alignments. Eagles. Eagles’ first-round WR DeVonta Smith believes he will complement well with WR Jalen Reagor. “He’s very...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Cowboys take advantage of forgiving 2021 schedule?

With the release of the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 regular-season schedule last week, fans got a road map of possible redemption for America’s Team this year. That after posting a disappointing 6-10 record last season in a very winnable NFC East division. In fact, the Washington Football Team was able to...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott expected to be ready for Cowboys camp, will “do most things” during OTAs

We may obsess over the Dallas Cowboys trying to fix their defense. The rookies are practicing already and we have to remind ourselves not to read too much into Nahshon Wright and Jabril Cox snagging some interceptions in carefully controlled work. OTAs and the minicamp are next. While access is so limited, we still will comb the internet for every scrap of news about what is happening.
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFC East: What the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, and Washington Accomplished in the 2021 NFL Draft

The NFC East has been known as the "NFC Least" over the last few seasons — and for good reason. Since 2015, the division has posted a 175-206-2 record, only made eight playoff appearances (only four playoff wins), had 10 teams with winning records in that span, produced just one Super Bowl champion (Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII), and became a punch line in the process. But after the 2021 NFL Draft, the fans of these teams are a little more optimistic about how this division will perform. Each team took care of their needs in this draft, so the expectation is that overall play will improve. Here is what each team accomplished in this year's draft.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Record Prediction: How Will The Dallas Cowboys Fare in 2021?

Cowboys Record: 9-8 The NFL is ‘a 500 league,’ as we say so often. The Dallas Cowboys can take advantage of mediocrity. If they go 9-8, they will likely run away with the NFC East. That is within the Dallas capabilities and now, coach Mike McCarthy - who as Troy Aikman told me last year deserved a "mulligan,'' does not deserve two.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Mike McCarthy Expects Dak Prescott to be Back for Training Camp

In a press conference yesterday as part of the Dallas Cowboys’ rookie camp, Head Coach Mike McCarthy stated that Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be medically cleared to participate at training camp later this summer. Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in October of 2020 which required surgery to...
NFLUCSD Guardian

Post-Draft Keys to Success for Each NFC Team

With the NFL Draft in the books and a long wait ahead for the next season, we’re taking a look at the most important areas for each team to focus on to improve their chances. Last week, we covered the AFC, and this week, the NFC. DALLAS COWBOYS: Adequate rushing...
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLsportstalkline.com

Dallas Cowboys Weekly - Rookie Minicamp

Welcome to another Dallas Cowboys Weekly - Rookie Minicamp edition. It's been a long time since the 'Boys have been lined up on a field. Exciting times are here!. Pat Doney explains the special feeling Micah Parsons and other rookies get when they first put on the gear and step on the field for the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp. - Hyperlink to the full article.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Eli Ankou signs with Atlanta Falcons

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Eli Ankou has signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Monday morning. It becomes the sixth team that Ankou has been a member of. An undrafted free agent coming out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ankou began his...
NFLthepaintedlines.com

NFC East Positional Power Rankings: Tight Ends

Welcome to the NFC East Positional Power Rankings! Now that the NFL draft is over, we will be breaking down 1 position group per week and power ranking each unit in the division. Today we are talking about the tight ends!. If you missed any of the previous articles in...
NFLchatsports.com

Four Dallas Cowboys players primed for Pro Bowl debut in 2021

The Cowboys have drafted fairly well during Will McClay’s eight-year tenure as Vice President of Player Personnel. Over the last eight drafts, Dallas has picked seven players that have gone on to make the Pro Bowl, the third most in the league behind only the Ravens (9) and Chiefs (8). That group of Cowboys Pro Bowlers has combined to make 16 Pro Bowl appearances over that span, second only to the Chiefs (17). The other three NFC East teams have combined for 14.
NFLchatsports.com

The Cowboys’ most intriguing 2021 camp battles at all roster spots

Next week, the Dallas Cowboys start their OTAs and finish the offseason program after that with the full minicamp. That begins the long, dry spell until training camp comes around. For many of us, that is the real beginning of the NFL season. Yes, we know it is just practices, and the offseason games don’t count.