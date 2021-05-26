The Dallas Cowboys would have the most players on an all-NFC East offensive team
There is no denying that the 2020 NFL season was a rough one for the Dallas Cowboys, but it was also a rough one for the entire NFC East. Regarded as the NFL’s most-storied division, also the only one which is comprised entirely of teams that have won at least one Super Bowl, the NFC East was a disaster all throughout last season, so much so that the Washington Football Team managed to “win” it with a 7-9 record.www.chatsports.com