The Dallas Cowboys would have the most players on an all-NFC East offensive team

The NFC East has been known as the "NFC Least" over the last few seasons — and for good reason. Since 2015, the division has posted a 175-206-2 record, only made eight playoff appearances (only four playoff wins), had 10 teams with winning records in that span, produced just one Super Bowl champion (Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LII), and became a punch line in the process. But after the 2021 NFL Draft, the fans of these teams are a little more optimistic about how this division will perform. Each team took care of their needs in this draft, so the expectation is that overall play will improve. Here is what each team accomplished in this year's draft.