Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Evan Peters and Billie Lourd Discuss the Art of Dying Onscreen

By Billie Lourd
interviewmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur initial impulse is to begin this article with a spoiler warning, but since every sentient being is currently watching Mare of Easttown, proceed accordingly. Over the last month and change, the HBO crime drama has monopolized the internet’s bandwidth, with breathless speculation over its central mystery (Who killed Erin McMenamin?!?!) and a fascination with its Delco accents that culminated in an SNL sketch. A chunk of the show’s appeal can also be traced to Evan Peters, the 34-year-old actor who played Detective Colin Zabel as a puppy dog with a badge, serving as the perfect counterpoint to the show’s hard-edged title character Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet. But just as fans were beginning to really root for Detective Zabel, Peters, who was fresh off the heels of his message board-melting appearance in last winter’s WandaVision, once again found himself at the center of a shocking plot twist that left viewers reeling. It was a lot to process, even for him, so Peters hopped on the phone with his former American Horror Story costar Billie Lourd to discuss what it’s been like to upend expectations, how he prepared for an instantly iconic drunk scene, and the art of dying onscreen. —EVELINE CHAO.

www.interviewmagazine.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Kate Winslet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Of Dying#Birthday Parties#Guns#Drama#American Horror Story#Hbo#Delco#Snl#Krafty#Bad#Mare Of Easttown#Detective Colin Zabel#Detective Zabel#Dude#Spoiler#Bang#Ugh#Breathless Speculation#Accents#God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Arts
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Performer of the Week: Billy Porter

THE EPISODE | “Intervention” (May 2, 2021) THE PERFORMANCE | FX’s vibrant LGBTQ drama is taking its final bows… and Porter is making sure we miss him an awful lot when he goes. The supremely talented performer already has an Emmy on his shelf for playing boisterous ball emcee Pray Tell, but we’re ready to skip this year’s nominations and just hand him another one after the second half of this week’s season premiere, as Pray Tell stared down an intense crossroads in his life.
MoviesHelloGiggles

Billie Lourd's Son Dressed as Carrie Fisher to Watch 'Star Wars' Is Making Us Emotional

On Tuesday, May 4th, Billie Lourd celebrated annual Star Wars Day by sharing the cutest photo of her son, Kingston Fisher, wearing a Princess Leia hat to honor his late grandmother, Carrie Fisher. The snug brown knit hat resembled the honorable character's famous double-bun style, and Lourd paired the hat with a white onesie featuring a Leia design on the front.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kate Winslet gushes about Wawa: It 'felt like a mythical place'

Kate Winslet’s thoughts on Wawa are the opinions we never knew we needed. During her appearance during Wednesday’s episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope,” Winslet revealed that she fully embraced Pennsylvanian culture for her role in “Mare of Easttown.” In the HBO limited series and murder mystery hit, she plays police sergeant Mare Sheehan for her first television role in 10 years.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Mare of Easttown fans can't stop talking about this scene

By now we're a few episodes into Mare of Easttown and loving it more and more with every week. The Sky crime thriller has got everyone talking, whether they're drawing comparisons to another hit police drama or simply just saying how much they love it, we personally haven't shut up about it in quite some time. And after the most recent episode, fans can't stop talking about one scene in particular.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Billie Lourd Posts Sweet Snap of Son Kingston Dressed as Princess Leia

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in the best way possible—by introducing her son, Kingston, to her mother’s iconic character, Princess Leia. On Tuesday, in honor of Star Wars day (May the 4th), Lourd shared a slideshow on her personal Instagram account featuring the 8-month-old watching his grandmother in the film while dressed as the princess herself. The 28-year-old captioned the post with a handful of emojis.
TV SeriesNew University Newspaper

HBO Max Releases Crime Drama ‘Mare of Easttown’

While the premise of a detective trying to solve a murder during personal crises may seem cliché, the HBO Max miniseries “Mare of Easttown,” released on April 18, manages to captivate its audience with new twists and refreshing performances. Director Craig Zobel’s direction in “Mare of Easttown” is different from...
CelebritiesComicBook

Billie Lourd Shares Pregnancy Photos of Herself and Carrie Fisher on Mother’s Day

We have seen a lot of Mother's Day posts from celebrities today ranging from Ryan Reynolds' hilarious tribute to Blake Lively to Chris Evans' cute post in honor of his mom. One person who you can always count on for a thoughtful mom-themed post is Billy Lourd, the daughter of Carrie Fisher. This Mother's Day is especially special for Lourd because it marks her first since having her son, Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Lourd took to Instagram today to share some words of encouragement and to post side-by-side pregnancy photos of her and her mother.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Mare of Easttown: Evan Peters says cliffhanger ending left him ‘absolutely shocked’

Evan Peters has discussed the shocking cliffhanger ending to the latest episode of Mare of Easttown.The American Horror Story star plays young county detective Colin Zabel on the Sky Atlantic limited series, who is brought on to assist Kate Winslet’s Mare Sheehan as she investigates the murder of a teenage girl.As the season has unfolded, both Mare and Colin have grown close, with the pair’s professional relationship becoming vaguely romantic.That all changed in the show’s fifth hour, however. The episode, which is being shown tonight at 9pm on Sky Atlantic, left American viewers reeling after it debuted last night...
TV SeriesCollider

'Mare of Easttown': Angourie Rice on Having Kate Winslet's Support, Guessing the Killer, and the Secrecy of 'Spider-Man'

From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Mare of Easttown’s Director Takes Us Inside That Shocking Episode 5 Death

HBO’s Mare of Easttown Episode 5 “Illusions” Spoilers Ahead!. Mare of Easttown Episode 5 “Illusions” ends with a heart-pounding sequence that feels ripped from Silence of the Lambs. Mare (Kate Winslet) and her partner Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) finally have a lead on the Katie Bailey (Caitlin Houlahan) case, leading them right into the lion’s den. Almost as soon as Mare and Colin realize that they have successfully identified the man who kidnapped Katie Bailey and Missy Sager (Sasha Frolova), does violence erupts. Colin is shot point blank in the head and Mare has to square off against her foe in a twisted playground of his design. It’s violent, tragic, and absolutely shocking.
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

Breaking down ‘Mare of Easttown’s’ most shocking moment yet

The following contains major spoilers from the fifth episode of HBO's "Mare of Easttown." In our eyes, there's no such thing as too much discussion of HBO's already-much-discussed crime drama "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a memorably accented, Wawa-loving police detective in Delaware County, Pa. — where she's investigating the disappearance of two teenage girls and the death of another.
TV SeriesThrillist

Why That Shocking 'Mare of Easttown' Death Happened

The series director and creator break down the eventful Episode 5. This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of HBO's Mare of Easttown. Read on only if you've watched. Over the four episodes of Mare of Easttown he appeared in, Detective Colin Zabel (Evan Peters) became easy to fall for. Director Craig Zobel did. "I'm, like, in love with Evan Peters in this show," he told me over Zoom. "The entire game was making him as lovable as possible because of what ends up happening in episode 5."
TV SeriesThe Ringer

An Ode to Detective Colin Zabel, Zucchini Lover and Mare Admirer

“I don’t need some county shithead coming on the case,” mutters Mare Sheehan, a beleaguered Southwest Pennsylvanian detective played by Kate Winslet, in the opening episode of the HBO Max murder mystery Mare of Easttown. Mare has stalled out on solving the disappearance of a local teenaged girl, and her boss is getting heat, and it’s easy to envision exactly the type of helping-hand archetype that she fears: a cocksure hotshot cop who blusters in, big-times the locals, and butts heads with Mare early and often. Indeed, when Mare first encounters Detective Colin Zabel one episode (and one murder) later, he is already all up in her office, lightly snooping, his leather bag occupying territory on her desk. It is the behavior of a dude who has got some nerve, you know?
CelebritiesElite Daily

Billie Lourd's Mother's Day 2021 Instagram Got Into Her Complicated Feelings

Although Mother's Day is a great time to celebrate the mothers and maternal figures who have shaped our lives, that doesn't mean the holiday is warm and fuzzy for everyone. Especially for people who have lost moms, it can be a day full of all kinds of emotions. Just ask new mother Billie Lourd, whose Mother's Day 2021 Instagram post gets into her complex feelings.