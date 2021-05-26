Evan Peters and Billie Lourd Discuss the Art of Dying Onscreen

Our initial impulse is to begin this article with a spoiler warning, but since every sentient being is currently watching Mare of Easttown, proceed accordingly. Over the last month and change, the HBO crime drama has monopolized the internet’s bandwidth, with breathless speculation over its central mystery (Who killed Erin McMenamin?!?!) and a fascination with its Delco accents that culminated in an SNL sketch. A chunk of the show’s appeal can also be traced to Evan Peters, the 34-year-old actor who played Detective Colin Zabel as a puppy dog with a badge, serving as the perfect counterpoint to the show’s hard-edged title character Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet. But just as fans were beginning to really root for Detective Zabel, Peters, who was fresh off the heels of his message board-melting appearance in last winter’s WandaVision, once again found himself at the center of a shocking plot twist that left viewers reeling. It was a lot to process, even for him, so Peters hopped on the phone with his former American Horror Story costar Billie Lourd to discuss what it’s been like to upend expectations, how he prepared for an instantly iconic drunk scene, and the art of dying onscreen. —EVELINE CHAO.