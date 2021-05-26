Cancel
NFL

Dak Prescott talks about his recovery, recent practices, and the future

By Blogging The Boys
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll seems right again in Dallas Cowboys world. Dak Prescott is back on the playing field practicing. He’s not doing everything just yet, but he is doing enough to make the future look more clear. After the brutal ankle injury he suffered in Week 5 of the 2020 season, there was concern about his long-term future. We haven’t seen him in a competitive, no-holds-barred game of football yet, but his return to practice is a prominent sign that he’s going to be okay.

Dak Prescott
