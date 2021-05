Hi everyone, it’s Allegra! Today is Mom’s birthday, and I’m surprising her with flowers and a special present!. Mom feels so much happier to me this year than she did this time last year and that makes me happy, too. Last year, we were on something called a lockdown. I didn’t mind it, because it meant Mom was home all the time, but I know she missed being able to celebrate her birthday with her friends. This year, she’s all excited because she got something called a vaccine, and that means she can safely get together with her friends again.