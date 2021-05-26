Cancel
Video Games

Unreal Engine 5 Bursts Onto Early Access

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been hearing a lot about Unreal Engine 5’s capabilities and limitations since we got our first look at it in action back in 2020. Between its support for a wide range of platforms and the decision by Epic Games to waive any royalties made by developers using the engine until they’ve made $1 million, the upcoming game engine seems like the perfect platform for the next generation of consoles. Now, Unreal Engine 5 is open to developers under Early Access, revealing a few amazing development features that we’ve not seen before.

