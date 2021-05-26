‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Receiving Limited-Edition Drink From Cocalero

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Official Clip (2021) Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello - IGN. This scene is set six years earlier (in 2000) in the city streets of civil war-ravaged Penamstan, where bullets fly. When a U.S. special forces helicopter falls from the sky, the U.S. Army Mad Dogs, led by Jason, refuse orders from the command center to stand their ground. Instead, go to save the survivors left stranded on the battlefield. The revealed clip focuses on Jason, who is currently (in 2006) operating with Leon as a U.S. federal agent. As the captain of the Mad Dogs during this earlier incident, he and the unit engage in an intense battle with the local Penamstan soldiers. Starting with the scene of the helicopter crashing, a shocking moment that will feel familiar to fans of the Resident Evil series, this clip will keep viewers so captivated that they won't be able to look away for even a second. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premieres on Netflix on July 8, 2021.