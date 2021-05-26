Cancel
Video Games

‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Receiving Limited-Edition Drink From Cocalero

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn another food and video game crossover, Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness series is getting its own drink, courtesy of Cocalero. According to Japanese site 4Gamer, the drink is set for release this July (coinciding with the Netflix series’ debut, naturally). The Cocalero Biohazard is a green-coloured spirit that...

bloody-disgusting.com
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Drops New 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' Trailer Ahead of Release

Ahead of its July release, Netflix has now dropped a fresh trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness during the fourth day of its Geeked Week livestreams. Running at roughly the 31:25 mark in the video above, the new clip offers fans a closer look at Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield as the two begin to investigate the events of Penamstan and the outbreak in Raccoon City, drawing them closer to each other as well as some formidable enemies from both the White House and the organizations behind the zombie outbreak. Eventually, the two discover what the show’s synopsis calls “a terror that can shatter peace.”
Video Gamesnetflixjunkie.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Opening Clip Landed with the Release Date

Netflix has shared the first minutes of the upcoming Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. The release date is also revealed. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is one of the most anticipated series on the platform. Fans of the Resident Evil franchise were curious about the animated series. Netflix announced the CGI series back in 2020 during Tokyo Game Show.
Video Gamestuipster.com

Set six years before the start of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, this flashback clip shows Jason and the Mad Dogs on a rescue mission in a war torn Penamstan.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness - Official Clip (2021) Nick Apostolides, Stephanie Panisello - IGN. This scene is set six years earlier (in 2000) in the city streets of civil war-ravaged Penamstan, where bullets fly. When a U.S. special forces helicopter falls from the sky, the U.S. Army Mad Dogs, led by Jason, refuse orders from the command center to stand their ground. Instead, go to save the survivors left stranded on the battlefield. The revealed clip focuses on Jason, who is currently (in 2006) operating with Leon as a U.S. federal agent. As the captain of the Mad Dogs during this earlier incident, he and the unit engage in an intense battle with the local Penamstan soldiers. Starting with the scene of the helicopter crashing, a shocking moment that will feel familiar to fans of the Resident Evil series, this clip will keep viewers so captivated that they won't be able to look away for even a second. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness premieres on Netflix on July 8, 2021.
TV Seriesstevivor.com

Resident Evil on Netflix: Infinte Darkness opening & live-action casting

Two Resident Evil shows are in the works at Netflix, and the media company’s Geeked Week event has brought us a ton of information about both properties. First, Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, a CG television show that will follow the exploits of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield, debuted its opening minutes. You can watch them below.
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Lance Reddick joins Netflix's Resident Evil

He'll star in the live-action video game adaptation as Dr. Albert Wesker, an accomplished virologist notorious for his work with groups affiliated with the bio-weapons black market. Reddick will be the first person of color in the franchise's 25-year history to play Albert.
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Resident Evil Village’s Immersion Problem

It’s more important in horror than almost any other genre. Most great stories revolve around the idea of immersion. Whether you’re watching a movie, reading a novel, or reveling in the narrative of a video game, being immersed in the experience is paramount to whether or not the emotional heft of the storyline lands in the way it was intended. Immersion comes in many forms. If you’re enjoying a horror film, and a character makes a decision that no one in their right mind would make (the “don’t go in there!” conundrum,) it has the potential to pull you right out of the moment and make you overwhelmingly aware that you are, in fact, watching a movie.
Video GamesSiliconera

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Images Showcase Leon S. Kennedy

Ahead of the release of Resident Evil Infinite Darkness, Netflix Geeked has shared more images of Leon S. Kennedy. While only a handful of screenshots are available, they give a good impression of the various outfits Leon will wear in the series. Additionally, several environments were revealed alongside Leon’s new look.
MoviesFlorida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: ‘Infinite’ Has Limited Appeal

When Hollywood isn’t rebooting or remaking your favorite movies or television shows from 30 years ago, their idea for a quick cash grab is turning a popular book into a movie. The idea behind the film “Infinite” originates from D. Eric Maikranz’s 2009 novel “The Reincarnationist Papers,” whose premise involved a world featuring heroes who live for centuries through reincarnation. […]
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

Resident Evil Minecraft Edition

This is a map demo I made a few years ago and uploaded what I had so far to Mediafire. This is an update to that map demo. The update was done to utilize a number of mods! It is only a demo at the moment but, I hope to eventually turn it into a full adventure map. The beginning bit is loosely based on RE4 but after that it is not really based on anything else.
Video Gamesrue-morgue.com

Audeze Partners With Capcom to Launch Limited Resident Evil Village + Mobius Bundle

Audeze, the leading high-end headphone manufacturer, is excited to announce a new partnership with Capcom’s new survival-horror experience of the critically acclaimed Resident Evil™ Village. For a limited time, the RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE + MOBIUS BUNDLE will be available on Audeze.com where gamers who purchase the award-winning Audeze Mobius gaming headphone will receive a downloadable Steam key for Resident Evil Village for free! This bundle deal is exclusively available on Audeze and only eligible for North American customers while supplies last.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be released in July

Capcom has announced a release window of Resident Evil Re: Verse. A July release window was provided for Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer shooter free with every copy of Resident Evil Village. Originally slated for May, in it, six players engage in deathmatches that allow them to mutate into various...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Resident Evil Village DLC has been announced

Capcom have kicked off their E3 presentation with the news that Resident Evil Village will be getting DLC. The exciting news was announced with just plain text on a black screen and explained that development had just started so we should not expect the DLC any time soon. We gave...
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Resident Evil - Lance Reddick Among Six Cast

Neflix has unveiled the leading cast for its live-action Resident Evil series, with Lance Reddick set to star as Albert Wesker. Also joining the John Wick and Bosch actor are Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Poala Nunez, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska.