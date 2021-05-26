Cancel
Offshore contractor Bilfinger accused of belligerent fire and rehire strategy

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree offshore trade unions with members employed by offshore service company Bilfinger are today (26 May) calling on the company to stop its fire and rehire strategy. Unite, GMB and RMT have for several weeks tried to convince Bilfinger that the fire and rehire approach, and imposition of cuts in rates of pay for Inspectors employed on Taqa operations will result in significant industrial relations issues.

