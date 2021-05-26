Offshore contractor Bilfinger accused of belligerent fire and rehire strategy
Three offshore trade unions with members employed by offshore service company Bilfinger are today (26 May) calling on the company to stop its fire and rehire strategy. Unite, GMB and RMT have for several weeks tried to convince Bilfinger that the fire and rehire approach, and imposition of cuts in rates of pay for Inspectors employed on Taqa operations will result in significant industrial relations issues.www.unitetheunion.org