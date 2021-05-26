Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Catholic Diocese Calls Faithful Back to Sunday Mass

By lroybal
kgrt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roman Catholic faithful in Las Cruces are being called back to Sunday Mass. Yesterday, Bishop Peter Baldacchino said as of this coming Sunday the obligation is back for parishioners to be present in Church for Sunday Mass and other Holy Days. Bishop Baldacchino says there are some exceptions. He says for instance if a person is suffering from any sort of illness or is at serious risk of an illness, the obligation is waived.

