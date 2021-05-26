Love Your Teeth

A couple of years ago, I was struck by one of Stephan Pastis’ “Pearls Before Swine” comic strips. Pig (one of the characters), climbs onto the “Tree Stump O’ Deep Thought You’re Not Usually Capable Of” and says, “No one knows what we’re doing here. Some have faith that they do. But no one knows. So, we are scared. We are alone. And we end. And we don’t know where we go. So, we cling to money for comfort. And we chase awards for immortality. And we hide in the routine of our days. But then the night. Always the night. Which, when it has you alone, whispers that maybe none of this has any significance. So, love everyone you’re with. Because comforting each other on this journey we neither asked for nor understand is the best we can do.”