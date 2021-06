Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If there’s one thing that Lizzo is known for, it’s being an incredible singer and songwriter. If there’s a second, it’s being a dang inspiration for her fearless self-love and refusal to let anyone tell her differently, and if there’s a third, it’s gotta be her dedication to coconut oil. I mean, you don’t write a song about something you feel lukewarm towards — but as the icon revealed on TikTok last week, it’s not the only skincare magic she uses these days.