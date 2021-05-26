Man heartbroken by twin brother’s ‘disgusting’ wedding announcement: ‘A huge betrayal’

My brother is getting married and they have decided to use the same wedding venue where I married my now ex-husband. It was a terrible marriage and an even worse divorce and three years on, I’m single and still feel shaken by the whole experience. I’ve talked to my brother but his fiancée (who I have yet to meet) is insisting that it’s her big day and her dream wedding. My parents think I should rise above it all, but I know I’ll find it hugely upsetting... So can I pull out? I’m really confused about what is reasonable and what is hysterical. — Wretched.