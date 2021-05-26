Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, NM

COVID-19 Positives to Temporarily Close Down Piedra Vista High

By lroybal
kgrt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedra Vista High School in Farmington has to temporarily shut its doors due to some COVID-19 positives. Yesterday, the state’s COVID-19 monitor gave school officials seven days to act on the order to close. School officials say the graduation ceremony this Wednesday will happen as planned. The school officals say after graduation there are still activities planned including spring athletics which will unfortunately be impacted by the two week school closure.

kgrt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, NM
Education
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Piedra Vista High School#School Officials#Doors#Graduation#Spring Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Bloomfield, NMDaily Times

Fire west of Bloomfield has burned 21 acres, destroyed one residence

FARMINGTON — An evacuation order has been lifted for residents near a fire between Bloomfield and Lee Acres which has burned 21 acres and destroyed one residence. Area firefighters were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to the area of County Road 5211 and U.S. Highway 64 on reports of a grass fire in a field, according to San Juan County Spokesperson Devin Neeley.