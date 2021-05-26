What Is a Divorce Concierge & Do You Really Need One?

I know maybe You have been questioning your purpose in life, and what’s in for you, but not just yours. You have also been asking what the purpose of human life? You have become consumed mostly with thoughts of human cruelty and the human need to destroy. These days, it often seems as if people are caught up in unending rascal rivalry. Like greyhounds on a racecourse, blinkers on, they chase a rabbit they will never ever catch, and you find yourself running the same race. Looking at the faces of strangers, it seems to you that they have lost their souls, and you ask yourself: do they even have souls? Do I have a soul? What are they thinking? guess what !! you are not alone, I too have questioned my humanity and my purpose in life and also my ability to connect with life on a fundamental level. I too have built up walls in an attempt to guard myself against the cruelty that threatens to envelope all of mankind protecting my littles self from harm, my own iron dome. Sometimes I have fed myself with unkind words and punished my mind with thoughts of destruction and makes you feel like you have lost touch with your spirit and you want to find it again and it may leave you exhausted, confused and emotionally hurt. So, you convince yourself that you have no purpose, and that the universe is nothing more than a tall tale told to children so that they do not fear death. But still you have this ever distressing sense that there must be more than what you know because you still have questions that you want answered.