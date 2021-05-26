Help Heights Businesses Recover from COVID-19
The Town is seeking ideas from the Arlington community for how best to support Arlington Heights businesses along the Minuteman Bikeway in their recovery from COVID-19. Jointly with the towns of Bedford and Lexington, Arlington is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan (LRRP) Program. The LRRP Program is aimed at assisting communities develop actionable plans to aid commercial areas recover from COVID-19. The three towns are working with project consultant Finepoint Associates to assess economic and physical conditions of businesses adjacent to the Minuteman Bikeway, conduct research, and develop ideas for supporting businesses in their recovery.www.arlingtonma.gov