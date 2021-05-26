newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Help Heights Businesses Recover from COVID-19

arlingtonma.gov
 3 days ago

The Town is seeking ideas from the Arlington community for how best to support Arlington Heights businesses along the Minuteman Bikeway in their recovery from COVID-19. Jointly with the towns of Bedford and Lexington, Arlington is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan (LRRP) Program. The LRRP Program is aimed at assisting communities develop actionable plans to aid commercial areas recover from COVID-19. The three towns are working with project consultant Finepoint Associates to assess economic and physical conditions of businesses adjacent to the Minuteman Bikeway, conduct research, and develop ideas for supporting businesses in their recovery.

www.arlingtonma.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Economic Recovery#Community#Business Strategies#Business Plans#Lrrp#The Lrrp Program#Finepoint Associates#Minuteman Bikeway#Mdi#Bedford Center#Covid 19 Recovery#Short Term Recovery#Commercial Areas#Town Centers#Immediate Strategies#Customers#Downtowns#Actionable Plans#East Lexington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Lightfoot Proposes Financial Relief, Cutting Red Tape For Businesses In Hopes Of Helping Them Recover From Pandemic

CHICAGO — A slew of proposed business reforms could cut down on red tape and help restaurants, bars and shops recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Lori Lightfoot will introduce the proposed measures Wednesday at City Council. The changes are meant to help businesses recover from the pandemic in various ways: Cocktails to-go could become permanently legal to help restaurants and bars, and A-frame sidewalk signs would be allowed so shops can advertise, for example.
Altoona, PAnorthcentralpa.com

Wolf Administration: CHIRP Program helps restaurants to recover from COVID hardships

Altoona, PA – Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Dennis Davin joined Stephen McKnight, President and CEO of The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation (ABCD), Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico, Blair County Commissioner Bruce Erb, and the owners of Mama Randazzo's Pizzeria & Restaurant to highlight the assistance available through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
Santa Ana, CAlocalocnews.com

How the City of Santa Ana will spend $150M to recover from COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. – City Manager Kristine Ridge on Tuesday presented the Santa Ana City Council with a proposal for a $150 million pandemic recovery initiative called Revive Santa Ana, which will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Funding for the program includes $128.4 million from...
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

More county money available to help businesses impacted by COVID-19

Klamath County has more than $600,000 in additional funding to address COVID-19 impacts on local businesses, and it’s eager to distribute it. According to a news release from the South Central Oregon Economic Development District, the county received $602,773 in funding made available by Governor Kate Brown’s office and the state legislature during the most recent reinstatement of extreme risk status on many counties.
Highland, ILNews-Democrat

Survey results reveal Highland businesses recovering from COVID, growing again

Highland businesses are recovering from the pandemic and beginning to grow again, according to early results from a survey intended to identify ways Highland can help its businesses prosper. Approximately 43 businesses responded to a business retention survey coordinated by city leaders. It’s not immediately clear what percentage that might...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Economists forecast 'choppy waters' as Arizona recovers from COVID-19

PHOENIX — The COVID-19 pandemic is easing in Arizona, with daily reported cases down significantly from a peak in January, but the effects of the pandemic — social, personal, economic and otherwise — are still materializing. On Thursday, economists from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management presented a...
Public Healthvaldostaceo.com

New COVID-19 Testing Guidance Helps Businesses Protect Employees And Customers

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing new guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people about where and when to wear masks, businesses across the country need guidance about how to protect their employees and customers. A new report by the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, provides businesses and organizations with three, key steps to develop customized COVID-19 testing plans that will help reduce spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and keep workers, customers, and others as healthy and safe as possible.
Small BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

COVID-19 Relief Options That Can Help Your Small Business

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the economy and has left small businesses worrying about their future. Since the first official announcement of the World Health Organization about the Coronavirus last January, it’s been a very long year and a quarter for American businesses and business owners. The CARES Act was a significant step for recovery, implemented on March 27th of 2020 to provide financial assistance to individuals and business owners facing economic hardship caused by the pandemic. Additionally, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has also offered several specific programs intended to keep businesses afloat.
Indianapolis, INinkfreenews.com

Holcomb Extends Emergency Status, Removes Some Mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb signed two executive orders involving the pandemic. In one order, Holcomb extended the public health emergency, which allows for the continuation of the public health emergency allows for the extension for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Lincoln, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

An outdoor night market blossoms in Lincoln Heights as L.A. recovers from COVID-19’s devastation

As sunset nears, a temporary town appears along a short stretch of industrial Lincoln Heights. It has its own regulations, waste management system and at least 100 businesses selling acrylic nails, earrings, weed pipes and mouthwatering burgers, asada tacos and mini pancakes. Along the cracked asphalt, on weekends, a DJ plays music as crowds dance and drink out of clay cups rimmed red with Chamoy.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in June

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, about 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency...
Keezletown, VADaily News-Record

Community Helps As Family Continues To Recover From Fire

As the François family sat in their home in Keezletown roughly two weeks ago, their house began to fill with smoke. Then, they saw the flames. Within moments, all the hard work Jean François put into rehabbing the once-abandoned house was gone. Smoke and fire damage destroyed everything, including his prosthetic leg.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

Walmart Is Getting Rid of This Starting Tuesday

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) abruptly changed its guidance on masks for the fully vaccinated population, suggesting that if you're two weeks out from your final shot, you no longer need to wear a face covering outside or inside, no matter how crowded the space is. The decision left every company across the country scrambling to figure out whether or not they would be putting the CDC's new mask recommendations into practice and, as the world's largest retailer, people were particularly curious about what Walmart would do at its stores.