PELL CITY — A Pell City police officer has been arrested in connection with charges of distribution and possession of controlled substances. Officer Barry Wathen, 44, was arrested Thursday by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Billy Murray said Wathen was arrested and transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville after an investigation by the new St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.