When E. Bruce Heilman was a kid growing up on a farm in Kentucky, a big time for his family was going into town on Saturdays. The town of La Grange, about 15 miles from where Heilman would arise at 3 a.m. to milk the cows, had a population of only about 1,000 in the 1930s and 1940s before Heilman went off to war. La Grange is much larger now — with a population approaching 9,000 — but you could make the case it remains a big time for the Heilmans on Saturdays — at least last Saturday, when the Heilman family, friends and area residents turned out to the Oldham County History Center in La Grange to celebrate the unveiling of a new statue of Heilman astride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.