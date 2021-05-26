May 2021 Living Treasure - Richard Coleman Reynolds
My father was Richard Spencer Reynolds. He was born in La Grange in 1902. His father was from Jefferson County. I think my father matriculated to Louisville for his primary and secondary education. He attended Simmons University, which was also State University in the early 1900s, and also took electrical courses at Lincoln Institute. He couldn’t get an electrician’s license at the time because they had a quota on licenses for Blacks.www.oldhamera.com