Perhaps you will roll your eyes when I tell you that a friend and I spent a portion of the early aughts semi-sincerely endeavoring to “bring back the Sidecar.” I don’t know that we succeeded on any grand scale. What I can tell you, with reasonable confidence, is there are several mediocre bartenders around the greater Sterling, Va., area, and one really good bartender in Savannah, Ga., that absolutely would not have the Sidecar in their repertoires without young Nate and Chris ordering the absolute hell out of them. The Sidecar—cognac, Cointreau, and lemon juice served cold in a martini glass with a sugared rim—deserves a more popular renaissance. It’s a great damn cocktail.