Eiyuden Chronicle by Suikoden Creators Delayed to Make It Bigger & Better Than Originally Planned

These copycat games totally surpassed the ones they ripped off! Subscribe for more great content! https://wmojo.com/mojoplays-subscribe. Even in the video game world, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! For this video, we’ll be looking at the games that clearly copied a popular title, yet became immensely more successful. Our list includes “Streets of Rage” (1991) Based on “Final Fight” (1989), “League of Legends” (2009) Based on “Defense of the Ancients” (2003), “Guitar Hero” (2005) Based on “GuitarFreaks” (1999), “Minecraft” (2011) Based on “Infiniminer” (2009) and more! Which of these super successful rip-offs is YOUR favorite? Let us know in the comments!