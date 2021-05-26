Cancel
Video Games

Eiyuden Chronicle by Suikoden Creators Delayed to Make It Bigger & Better Than Originally Planned

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleToday Rabbit & Bear Studios had an update to share about its upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The update included a message by Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama who is at the helm of this project. Murayama-san mentions that the Kickstarter was much bigger than what the developers expected. On top of that, the publishing partnership with 505 Games allowed the development team to secure additional budget.

