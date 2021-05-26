Eiyuden Chronicle by Suikoden Creators Delayed to Make It Bigger & Better Than Originally Planned
Today Rabbit & Bear Studios had an update to share about its upcoming JRPG Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The update included a message by Suikoden creator Yoshitaka Murayama who is at the helm of this project. Murayama-san mentions that the Kickstarter was much bigger than what the developers expected. On top of that, the publishing partnership with 505 Games allowed the development team to secure additional budget.twinfinite.net