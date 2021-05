Baseball cards these days seem to be at a premium, but the extravagant collection of one Tampa doctor is about to be up for sale. But those would-be Target shoppers might want to look elsewhere if they're worried about paying too much for cards. According to a report from Fox 13 News in Tampa Bay, the collection is valued at more than $20 million with the leading card, a 1933 Babe Ruth Goudey card in good shape, expected to sell at more than $5.2 million.