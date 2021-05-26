Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Begins; New Trailer Reveals Incredible Graphical Features
The power of next-generation hardware is only ever going to be equal to the graphical engines that make use of them, and that's why Epic's Unreal Engine 5 is so exciting: the new engine more or less kicked the generation off last year in a PS5 tech demonstration that showcased incredible potential. Today, that engine is entering Early Access, giving developers their first opportunity to start building a new generation of games.