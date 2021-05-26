Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Begins; New Trailer Reveals Incredible Graphical Features

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios recently released a new Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event. Additionally, the studios confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from Aug. 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but registration does not guarantee Early Access entry as codes are limited. The Open Beta will continue from Aug. 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support. Check out the announcement trailer below: