Funko Pop Demon Slayer Figures

Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime that began airing in September of 2019 in Japan and, for some strange reason, blew up tremendously in success. This is no understatement either, as it seemed that anime fans both old and new couldn’t get enough of it. As a testament to the franchise’s success, its movie adaptation and sequel Demon Slayer: Mugen Train broke just about every blockbuster record possible for an anime. While I watched the original series and found it OK in terms of story but phenomenal in terms of animation (thanks again, Ufotable), I still couldn’t understand why this series is as massively successful as it is. However, after finally watching the thriving film, I now have a sense of what contributed to its success, at the very least.