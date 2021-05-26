Crystal Dynamics Announces Crystal Southwest, a New Development Studio in Austin, Texas

There’s not long left to go until E3 2021, and various companies (like Square Enix) are announcing their plans for the event. Devolver Digital always provides one of the more engaging showcases, and it has announced that it will be hosting its E3 2021 presentation on June 12. It confirmed this on Twitter through a teaser image featuring host Nina Struthers, who is a staple part of what makes these presentations so engaging in the first place. Devolver hasn’t told us what to expect as of yet, but there will surely be some interesting titles featured next Saturday.