Crystal Dynamics Announces Crystal Southwest, a New Development Studio in Austin, Texas
Today, on Twitter, Crystal Dynamics announced that they are opening a new development studio based in Austin, Texas called Crystal Southwest. Stating that it will be a “major part of all current and future Crystal Dynamics titles” and will be led by Dallas Dickinson, a current executive producer at Crystal Dynamics. Dickinson is an industry veteran that has previously worked at BioWare and was president/CEO of QC Games.twinfinite.net