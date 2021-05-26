Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Crystal Dynamics Announces Crystal Southwest, a New Development Studio in Austin, Texas

By Ed McGlone
Twinfinite
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, on Twitter, Crystal Dynamics announced that they are opening a new development studio based in Austin, Texas called Crystal Southwest. Stating that it will be a “major part of all current and future Crystal Dynamics titles” and will be led by Dallas Dickinson, a current executive producer at Crystal Dynamics. Dickinson is an industry veteran that has previously worked at BioWare and was president/CEO of QC Games.

twinfinite.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Design#Executive Producer#Qc Games#Engineering#President Ceo#Marvel#Today#Veteran#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
Related
Businessmotionographer.com

Newfangled Studios Crystalizes Core Identity With Company Rebrand

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 – Newfangled Studios, a Boston-based creative production agency that creates smart video campaigns for smarter brands, revealed today its new logo and brand. An LGBTQ+ and woman-owned company, Newfangled adds a diverse perspective to video advertising for some of the world’s biggest brands. Since 2009, Newfangled...
Businesssegmentnext.com

Microsoft Rumored To Be Acquiring New IP, Might Be Announced At E3 2021

Microsoft is said to be considering another acquisition but which involves existing intellectual properties and not studios for the Xbox platform. According to a new Defining Duke podcast (via Reddit) earlier today, sources close to the matter have pegged Microsoft to be acquiring at least one existing game IP which may as well be more than one based on the wording.
Video GamesGamasutra

Report: Balan Wonderworld game director Yuji Naka departs Square Enix

Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator and Balan Wonderworld game director Yuji Naka has seemingly left Square Enix. As spotted by VGC, updates to Naka's Facebook and LinkedIn pages indicate they left Square Enix in April 2021, around one month after Balan Wonderworld launched. Naka formed a new studio within Square Enix...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

E3 2021 Schedule Revealed

E3 2021 is right around the corner and recently the schedule. highlighting titles such as Back 4 Blood and huge publishers like Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco. Saturday, June 12, broadcast pre-show starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET. E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

E3 2021: What To Expect From PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, And More

--- Guerrilla Collective - June 5 @ 4pm / June 12 @ 4pm. These two showcases are set to reveal a host of indie games, and titles from smaller studios around the world. On June 5, some 28 games are set to be shown, with more following in the second stream a week later. Amongst the anticipated titles are sequels for Ghostrunner and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and a number of other games are already locked in for an appearance, including Hello Neighbor 2, Sable (release date, please?), Chernobylite and many more.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Devolver Digital E3 2021 showcase announced for June 12

There’s not long left to go until E3 2021, and various companies (like Square Enix) are announcing their plans for the event. Devolver Digital always provides one of the more engaging showcases, and it has announced that it will be hosting its E3 2021 presentation on June 12. It confirmed this on Twitter through a teaser image featuring host Nina Struthers, who is a staple part of what makes these presentations so engaging in the first place. Devolver hasn’t told us what to expect as of yet, but there will surely be some interesting titles featured next Saturday.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 E3 showcase revealed, airs June 13

The all-digital E3 2021 feels like it’s going to be a wobbly and confusing time with the ESA at the rudder, but the big publishers involved seem to have their ducks in a row. Along those lines, Square Enix has announced a 40-minute Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 showcase to occur in collaboration with E3, airing on June 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT. It will occur as a keynote at E3 and on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Most notably, Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 will reveal a new Eidos-Montreal title, and aside from PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, this seems to be a Western-centric E3 showcase.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 Livestream Goes Down June 13th

Brah! E3 2021/Summer of Gaming/all of these various gaming events to get us hyped for what’s coming next/this Fall is right around the corner!. Square Enix has staked their claim for Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 on June 13th @ 12:15 PT/8:15 BST. The event will last 40 minutes and...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Square Enix set to reveal a new game from Deus Ex developer Eidos-Montréal

Square Enix is bringing back the “Square Enix Presents Summer Showcase,” for E3 next weekend, and it will reveal a “new game” from Eidos-Montréal. As well as this new mystery game, Square has stated that the showcase will include a “deep dive” into Life is Strange: True Colors, as well as a look the upcoming Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.
Video Gamescw39.com

GAMING: E3 2021 ALL-DIGITAL EVENT ANNOUNCE LINE-UP

NEXSTAR (KIAH) Gamers are preparing for E3, set to return for 2021 in a reimagined, all-virtual event that will “engage video game fans everywhere,” taking place June 12 – 15, free for all attendees. This is huge for gaming! This means you can go, this means I can go, this...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Square Enix's E3 2021 Showcase Will Highlight Babylon's Fall, Reveal New Eidos Montreal Title

Now that we know what the entire E3 schedule looks like, Square Enix has gone ahead and pulled the curtain back on its E3 2021 digital keynote, detailing some of the big announcements it has in store. The 40-minute presentation airs June 13 at 12:15 p.m. Pacific on Square’s YouTube and Twitch channels and will feature, among other things, the debut of a brand-new game and an update on a long-lost title.
Video GamesPolygon

E3 2021 schedule announced

After a year off, E3 returns in 2021 as a “reimagined, all-virtual” event. This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo runs June 12-15, and promises appearances from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Sega, Bandai Namco, and more. While the show won’t have a physical presence, the...
Video Gameswccftech.com

E3 2021 Scheduled Revealed, Square Enix and Ubisoft Tease Major Reveals

The all-digital E3 2021 is less than two weeks away, and we finally have an official schedule of what is happening and when. The show will feature presentations from Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two, Capcom, Bandai Namco and more – check out the full schedule, below. Saturday, June 12,...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here is E3 2021’s full schedule

E3 2021 is right around the corner and now we have a schedule so we know a little about what to expect. There are tons of video games that consumers are dying to play or get a scrap of new information on and this schedule will help those eager consumers manage their time well.