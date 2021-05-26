CARI GOSZ HENSKE

Cari L. Gosz-Henske, age 58, of Mount Morris passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2021.Cari was born on March 23, 1963 in Neenah to Judith “Judy” and Raymond Gosz. To say Cari spent her life living quietly in Mount Morris would be untrue. She was a social woman, who loved people and loved to sit down and talk with others over coffee. Cari had a distinct laugh; a belly laugh that cackled was a trademark of hers, forged from a childhood she shared with two boisterous older brothers.