Drew and Jonathan Scott Take up 'Tedious' Task in Sneak Peek of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Season Premiere
In the latest sneak peek at the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home, fans get a look at just what has made the famous duo so popular over the years. Between their beautiful renovations and their brotherly banter, Drew and Jonathan Scott have carved out a niche in the world of home makeover shows, and their work on Property Brothers: Forever Home drives that home. The brothers goodnaturedly snipe at each other while removing the outdated finish on the floors of one of their latest projects. Watch the clip above!popculture.com