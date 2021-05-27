Cancel
TV Series

Drew and Jonathan Scott Take up 'Tedious' Task in Sneak Peek of 'Property Brothers: Forever Home' Season Premiere

By Alyssa Fikse
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest sneak peek at the new season of Property Brothers: Forever Home, fans get a look at just what has made the famous duo so popular over the years. Between their beautiful renovations and their brotherly banter, Drew and Jonathan Scott have carved out a niche in the world of home makeover shows, and their work on Property Brothers: Forever Home drives that home. The brothers goodnaturedly snipe at each other while removing the outdated finish on the floors of one of their latest projects. Watch the clip above!

Black Knight, Astonishing Cyclops and more revealed at NYCC. Hasbro made a surprise appearance at Marvel Comics’ booth this weekend, displaying some of their next series of 6-inch Marvel Legends! On display were Cyclops in his Astonishing X-Men togs, the Avenger Black Knight in his more modern armor, the modern Marvel Girl from Chris Bachalo’s X-Men, Danger (a.k.a. the Danger Room, as introduced in AXM) and a Build-a-Figure of the Brood Queen!