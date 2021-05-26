2021 Player Report Card: Rasmus Dahlin

2020-21 Stats: 54 GP, 9 G, 23 A, 32 Pts, 30 PIM, -7 MGMacGillivray: B- - I originally had his grade listed at a C based on just the eye test, but after reviewing his stats from this season, I decided to bump it up to a B-. Backlund was once again an absolutely solid two way center for the team, posting some of the best possession numbers on the squad. He finished on a point pace in the high 40’s to low 50’s, something he has done pretty much every year since 2013-14. He is the model of consistency even if it felt like he was fighting the puck at times this year. He had a slow start this year which seems to be the norm for him but really turned it on down the stretch. Along with a low 6.3% shooting percentage, I don’t think it’s a stretch to see his goal totals bounce back next year. Even if the Flames are looking to make changes, I think Backlund is a guy you have to hold on to, at least for now.