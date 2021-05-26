Dry tortugas
When staying overnight where can u anchor ur boat? I know by grassy key but do they expect u to swim a mile to get in and out? Also how hot or miserable is camping in july?. There is a dock where you can park your boat TEMPORARLY to unload supplies and stuff if you are planning to camp on the island. However you cannot leave your boat at the dock, you must anchor it in the basin (pretty well protected) and swim to shore. This assumes you are not staying on your boat (of course).forums.floridasportsman.com