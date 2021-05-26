Dry tortugas

Throughout the past few weeks, California has moved into a drought crisis with the governor declaring drought emergencies in 41 of the state’s 58 counties. As of May 18, 16% of the state is in exceptional drought, 57% is in extreme drought, 21% is in severe drought, and 6% is in moderate drought. In Santa Barbara County we are categorized as being in severe drought, but we could easily shift into an extreme status as early as next month. While projections are not great, it is important to know that the Carpinteria Valley Water District is closely monitoring water supply and groundwater basin conditions and is working in partnership with others to create a locally-controlled, drought-resistant drinking water supply for the future.