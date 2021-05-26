Cancel
George Floyd’s Family Meets With Biden

 7 days ago

Yesterday was the one year anniversary of the murder of george. Floyd and the floyd family met with president biden at the white house as congress struggles to pass a police reform. Bill in george floyd name. I thought this was an interesting clip. That i heard on the news last night. george floyd brother felonious speaking just after meeting with the president. It was great He's a genuine guy They always speak from the heart and pledge of just to be able to have the chance to meet with him when we have that opportunity to Thankful for going on and we just won't discharge for release next be past and the future working. No because this this thing if you can make federal law to protect the bird which is the bald eagle. You can make federal law to protect people of color.

George Floyd
#The White House#George Floyd Brother#Federal Law#Police
