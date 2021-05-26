newsbreak-logo
2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Surprises Cotinue

By Die By The Blade
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ Peterka (GER): 0 GP - 0 G - 0 A. Tage Thompson (USA): 2 GP - 0 G - 0 A (inj.

News Break
Hockey
Video Gamesbeincrypto.com

Crypto.com Becomes Official Sponsor for IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

In the latest of a series of moves into the international sports sector, Crypto.com have announced their partnership with the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. In a joint release with the sports body, the crypto trading platform revealed they have become the official cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor for the ice hockey tournament. This is a two-year deal, which will begin in Riga, Latvia with the 2021 World Championship.
NHLthewestonforum.com

IIHF signs World Cup sponsorship contract with Crypto.com

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com ahead of the upcoming World Cup. Crypto.com announced that it has become the official cryptocurrency and non-exchangeable token (NFT) sponsor for the IIHF flagship event in 2021 and 2022. The next World Championships...
Hockeymymmanews.com

Watch Canada vs. Latvia Live Streaming IIHF Ice Hockey Championship

The 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship is here in full swing. Check out Canada vs. Latvia live stream online channels below. For the fans of ice hockey who can’t make it to the Barys Arena, Nur Sultan at Kazakhstan can enjoy the live match action between Finland and Canada which is scheduled to start this Friday, the 11th of May on numerous live streaming channels and other platforms.
Hockeyprojectspurs.com

2021 IIHF: Latvia Men’s National Ice Hockey Team preview, live stream, schedule, statistics, roster and updates

For the first time at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship, Latvia is the host nation in 2021. Hopefully, for the home team, the program can continue to make history with this year’s Worlds. Latvia is still chasing their first medal at the World Championship, and how sweet it would be if it was gold and earned on their own ice.
NHLwinterhawks.com

Noebels’ Big Day Propels Germany to Day One Victory at IIHF Worlds

PORTLAND, Ore. – The first day of the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship featured key performances from multiple former Winterhawks, including forward Marcel Noebels (2011-12), who had two goals and an assist en route to Germany’s 9-4 win over Italy Friday. Noebels was acquired by Portland in...
NHLbleachernation.com

IIHF World Championships Day One Blackhawks Recap: Reichel Shines, Canada Stunned

Seven of the eight Chicago Blackhawks players representing their countries were in action on Friday to kick-off the first day of game for the 2021 IIHF World Championships being held in Latvia. Out of Day One we saw two Blackhawks players with multi-point efforts and a massive upset for the host Latvian squad.
HockeyUSA Hockey

U.S. Opens Men's Worlds against Finland

The U.S. Men's National Team faces Finland today in its first preliminary round game of the 2021 IIHF Men's World Championship in Riga, Latvia. The U.S. and Finland have met on 64 previous occasions in the world championship with the U.S. holding a 22-2-2-30-8 (W-OTW-OTL-L-T) record against the Finns. The last meeting between the two teams needed overtime as the U.S. edged Finland, 3-2, behind a game-winning goal from Dylan Larkin and 24-save effort from Cory Schneider.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Well represented at the IIHF Worlds

The Chicago Blackhawks are always well represented on the World’s stage. The 2021 IIHF World Championships are going on which always provides fans with a little bit of extra hockey. There is always a lot to be excited about when it comes to this tournament but it is always just a little more fun when your favorite team is heavily involved.
Worldthehockeypaper.co.uk

No surprises in Belgium’s EuroHockey men’s team

Shane McLeod, the Kiwi coach of world No 1 outfit Belgium, has unveiled his Red Lions men’s squad which unsurprisingly exudes an air of familiarity. Since winning the 2018 men’s World Cup, Belgium have played 27 and lost four in the FIH Pro League in amidst winning the EuroHockey title on home soil two year’s ago.
NHLbleachernation.com

Blackhawks Prospect Drew Commesso Added to Team USA IIHF World Championship Roster

With the addition of goaltender Drew Commesso to Team USA’s roster, there will now be nine Chicago Blackhawks players and prospects at the IIHF World Championships. USA Hockey announced today that due to an injury to Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Anthony Stolarz, which will keep him out of the remainder of the tournament, Commesso has been added to the roster.
NHLESPN

Cal Petersen makes 18 saves as U.S. blanks Kazakhstan at IIHF world championship

RIGA, Latvia -- Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen made 18 saves and the United States beat Kazakhstan 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-1 at the IIHF world championship. Kings teammate Trevor Moore, defenseman Adam Clendening and forward Jack Drury scored for the U.S., which set a team world championship record for shots in a period with 25 in the first and finished with 52.
HockeyNHL

World Championship: Beniers, Boyle lead Team USA to win over Latvia

Both players score their first goals of the tournament, while Boyle earns player of the game honors for the United States. No matter the size of the stage, the opportunity to represent your country is always a big deal. Especially when it's your first time. For veteran forward Brian Boyle, there's no better time than the present.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Gawanke and Germany Perfect so far at IIHF Worlds

Although the Winnipeg Jets may be waiting on their opponent for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Manitoba Moose‘s season has ended, there are still Jets’ prospects in action. Two Winnipeg prospects are competing at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia. These prospects are...
Sportsprudentpressagency.com

Sunday’s World Cup of surprises: Sweden and Finland lose

Big surprise in group b “german”! Because Finland was defeated in the afternoon by Kazakhstan with a 1: 2 penalty shootout. Curiosity: Meanwhile, Sweden in Group A also suffered a surprise 0-1 defeat by Belarus. Fallen: Darren Dietz and Kazakhstan surprisingly beat Finland. Imago pictures. After two matches in Group...
Hockeywcn247.com

Canada beats Kazakhstan 4-2 in world hockey championship

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists and Canada beat Kazakhstan 4-2 on Friday in world hockey championship to move into sixth place in Group B. Cole Perfetti scored the winner, Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Canada is 2-3-0. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Canada has two games left, against winless Italy on Sunday and 2019 champion Finland on Tuesday. In the other Group B game Friday, Latvia beat Norway 4-3 in a shootout. In Group A, Mario Kempe scored twice in Sweden’s 4-1 victory over Britain, and Mathias From broke a third-period tie to help Denmark beat Belarus 5-2.