2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Surprises Cotinue

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists and Canada beat Kazakhstan 4-2 on Friday in world hockey championship to move into sixth place in Group B. Cole Perfetti scored the winner, Andrew Mangiapane and Connor Brown each had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves. Canada is 2-3-0. The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Canada has two games left, against winless Italy on Sunday and 2019 champion Finland on Tuesday. In the other Group B game Friday, Latvia beat Norway 4-3 in a shootout. In Group A, Mario Kempe scored twice in Sweden’s 4-1 victory over Britain, and Mathias From broke a third-period tie to help Denmark beat Belarus 5-2.