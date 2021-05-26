Acetaia Malpighi Srl, Bearing Flavor of Perfection Through Generations
The land of Modena has its own unique character, nurtured by centuries of tradition, and an important part of that tradition is the distinctive taste of genuine balsamic vinegar. This exquisite product, which has become a gastronomic trademark of the region, is due in no small part to the particular local microclimate. But first of all, it is the merit of many generations of dedicated craftsmen, who reverently cherished the ancient secrets and technologies of production, bringing them to new limits of excellence over the years. Among such dynasties, a special place belongs to Acetaia Malpighi Srl, whose Saporoso Balsamic Vinegar of Modena was voted this year’s winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Balsamic Vinegar in the World.www.upscalelivingmag.com