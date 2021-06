The large "beetle" is just south of Gibbon, MN on the way out of town on Highway 2. There's a saying that goes "Everything is bigger in Texas." Well some things are actually bigger in the Land of 10,000 Lakes! You've got Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox in Bemidji, the Jolly Green Giant in Blue Earth, Hermann the Giant in New Ulm, Chief Wenonga in Battle Lake, Big Ole in Alexandria, the World's Largest Crow in Belgrade, the World's Largest Ball of Twine in Darwin, the World's Largest Free-Standing Hockey Stick in Eveleth and countless others.