FHLBank San Francisco Names Tony Wong Chief Banking Officer

Wong served as acting CBO for FHLBank San Francisco since April 2020, and will report directly to Teresa Bazemore, the Bank’s President and CEO. “I am pleased to promote Tony to CBO, and to recognize his leadership through extraordinary times,” said Bazemore. “As acting CBO, Tony played a crucial role in FHLBank San Francisco’s ability to maintain business as usual throughout the pandemic. Tony’s extensive knowledge of the Bank and our membership, coupled with his strong commitment to our mission, made him the ideal candidate. I look forward to working alongside him to serve our members and strengthen our communities as we move into a post-pandemic era.”