As of 3/17/2021, family/church visits with residents at the Mill Valley Care Center (MVCC) and with the tenants at the Sunrise Villa Assisted Living (SVAL) have resumed, as conditions/precautions permit. The number of visitors in the building are limited, and all visits must be scheduled in advance. (Please call/phone before visiting, as conditions may change.) We hope to receive some new guidance this week, hopefully reducing some of the restrictions. We appreciate your patience through this time. Please feel free to call if you have any questions.