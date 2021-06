It’s easy to look at a college football schedule ahead of the season and circle the big games. The top ranked teams facing each other are games that are always expected to be exciting ones, as are the marquee games that feature big schools going head-to-head on the field. But what might not be easy to find are the games that could be sneaky good games. Games that were not expected to, but could impact how the College Football Playoff shakes out. These are known as trap games.