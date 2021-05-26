Hidden Depths DLC Out Now

Hello Games continues to update and improve No Man’s Sky. Coming in hot after the recent Mass Effect tie-in, this latest update hitting today is known as Prisms. Prisms is largely focused on improving visuals, as a massive overhaul to existing objects, structures, and more. Everything from planetes to creatures to weather effects has been given a significant tuning, down to light-refracting rain and new lighting effects to discover in cavernous systems located. This all comes with numerous new effects to check out. The trailer below lays out in detail what Prisms brings to the table, so check it out!