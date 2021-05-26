Cancel
Video Games

Hidden Depths DLC Out Now

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhoy, landlubbers! No. Nope, that’s terrible. I’m starting the article over again. Time to jump into the deep end of Minecraft Dungeons with the new Hidden Depths DLC – which conveniently goes live today! A shard from the Orb of Dominance has been wreaking havoc, and it’s up to you to free the tides from the dangerous undertow of corruption. Look, it’s all good to save the Overworld from corruption (and very important work!), but let’s be honest... the loot doesn’t hurt! New weapons, gear, and artifacts are waiting beneath the surface among countless lost treasures.

