Few devices have managed to attain the success that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, released in 2019, has managed to attain. It followed in the footsteps of the also highly successful Redmi Note 7, which, back then, featured one of the first 48MP rear camera setups in the Android smartphone market, a teardrop notch, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC, which provided decent performance for the price. It was also very well priced, which allowed many people from all classes around the world to get on the Xiaomi bandwagon. The Redmi Note 8 one-upped it with a quad rear camera setup, a slightly better Snapdragon 665 processor, and more while keeping the price as low as ever.