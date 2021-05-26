Cancel
Education

Collaborative, inclusive classrooms begin with educators

By Lauren Barack
k12dive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo facilitate a more inclusive classroom environment, Braxton Hall, an elementary special education teacher in Kentucky's Shelby County Public Schools, worked with his co-teacher to develop three strategies to help create a team environment, he wrote for Edutopia. To start, educators work together from planning to grading, and also make...

KidsPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

Keep little children in the classroom

As shocking as it sounds, children as young as pre-school and kindergarten can be and are suspended from school each year, and in fairly sizable numbers. Despite the legislature’s effort in 2015 to largely eliminate the suspension and expulsion of children in preschool through second grade, during the 2018-19 school year there were still almost 1,000 very young children suspended from school.
TechnologyArgus Observer Online

Educator workshops scheduled for “blended learning” in the classroom

BOISE — Idaho educators can take advantage of professional development training to learn how to better utilize technology in their classrooms through a series of free workshops starting tomorrow. The virtual toolkit workshops are put on by Dell Technologies and included as part of last year’s statewide purchase of Chromebooks...
Minoritiesgoredfoxes.com

Diversity and Inclusion Training

Both athletic staff and student-athletes are encouraged to participate and stay up to date with events from:. Ally training is also available year round and participation is encouraged to staff and student-athletes:. Ally Network Training. The goal of this program is to provide a welcoming environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual...
Sciencecceionline.com

New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Cooking in the Classroom

ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR129: Cooking in the Classroom to the online child care training course catalog. Cooking with children is an engaging activity that most children enjoy for its novelty...
Computerspcdn.co

Simulating the Classroom Experience with Zoom

Having to turn the face-to-face classroom into an online environment creates challenges, but it also creates many new opportunities for education. Teaching through Zoom, a video conferencing platform, this past year helped us realize that most of what we teach in the classroom can be taught effectively online, and in some cases, it can even create a better learning environment.
Public HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

More Students Moving Back to Classrooms After Board of Education Relaxes CDC Guidelines

Principals at all levels of the school system are working to notify families that their students can return to school for either two or four days per week of in-person instruction – something that will occur for some students as early as Monday – in the wake of a decision by the Board of Education to give “reasonably flexible consideration to recommended distancing practices listed in the CDC guidelines.”
Educationpsychologytoday.com

Implementing Inclusiveness, Engagement, and Equity in Classrooms

Students learning how to teach have very high ideals, including equity, engagement, and inclusiveness. Sometimes it's hard to see how to implement these ideals with specific behaviors. Sometimes the ripple effects of seemingly nonsensical behaviors can be surprising. Every May, I teach a three-week intensive course for our first-year graduate...
Educationhackernoon.com

The role of blockchain in classrooms of the future

Higher education is fraught with challenges and students often struggle when entering into tertiary education. Alongside these challenges are the administrative sectors in which educators are highly protective towards. Education has not changed for more than a hundred years, while society continues to develop, shift, evolve, and transform. Education remains...
Sciencephennd.org

Sustainability in Materials Science Research for the Classroom and Beyond for Educators – Jun 4

SUSTAINABILITY IN MATERIALS SCIENCE RESEARCH FOR THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND, JULY 19-30, 2021, AT-HOME & ONLINE VIA ZOOM, $2000 stipend & $500 for classroom materials/supplies. The topic of “sustainability” includes a mindset, skills, behaviors, and systems approach that should be considered from every vantage point. What does “sustainability” mean from the perspective of middle and high school science education and, in particular, the science classroom and laboratory? How does the field of materials science play a role in both the broad and narrow implications of sustainability? Since materials science itself is an integrated combination of many traditional disciplines across the physical sciences and engineering fields, it lends itself well to the exploration of sustainability-related concepts, applications, and broader societal impacts.
Technologyblog.google

Innovating and advocating for accessible classrooms

We’re continually working to improve access to inclusive tools, from building two free screen readers into Chromebooks to providing voice typing and live captions with Google Workspace for Education. But as far as we’ve all come in bringing accessible teaching and learning tools into our classrooms, there is always more to do about digital inclusion.
EducationSedalia Democrat

“KMOS Classroom: Summer School” broadcasts begin June 1

Beginning at 8 a.m. June 1, the University of Central Missouri’s public television station, KMOS-TV, in partnership with UCM’s College of Education will provide three hours of programming focused on K-5 learning with the award-winning “KMOS Classroom: Summer School.”. Created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures that...
Educationmyspectatoronline.com

Excellence Begins with Great Educators Summit Academy

The educators at Summit are encouraged to exercise their creativity when it comes to teaching and nurturing their students. While the school follows the highest standard of curriculum, the teachers enjoy flexibility around building their classes. Third-grade teacher Tiffany Florio claims that this level of openness and versatility is what...
Technologymarketscale.com

How Wireless Displays Make HyFlex Classrooms Achievable in Education

The COVID-19 Pandemic has forced a lot of educators and teachers to reconsider how they educated and engage with learners. Some teachers are considering hybrid and flexible classrooms. HyFlex classrooms are another option and one that is gaining popularity for its ability to offer remote and in-person learners the same experience.
Technologyuniversityherald.com

Ways Technology Is Helping In The Classroom

Technology has transformed everyone's lives. Classrooms have undergone tremendous changes and look very different than they did twenty years ago. Technological advances are somewhat responsible for the changes we see in classrooms today. Many classrooms traditional chalkboards are being replaced with digital whiteboards. Some teachers believe that the internet has...
Technologycampuslifesecurity.com

The Classroom Advantage

High-tech environment is first of its kind in the state. The University of Louisiana Monroe has partnered with Trox, an education technology solutions company, to install a state-of-the-art active learning classroom for its College of Pharmacy. The classroom is the first of its kind in the state, and it provides opportunities for more active participation, interaction and collaboration among teachers and students.
Educationtcea.org

Strategies for Classroom Discussion

Capturing what a student has learned in a lesson can be powerful indicator of success. When students know how to engage in effective classroom discussions, they learn. As I shared in this blog entry on classroom discussion, this strategy offers much. In that entry, I pointed out that:. Classroom discussions...
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

Search begins for dean of NMSU College of Health, Education and Social Transformation

New Mexico State University is moving forward with a national search to find the inaugural dean of the its new College of Health, Education and Social Transformation. NMSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Carol Parker recently announced that Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will chair a committee to assist with identifying qualified candidates. The committee’s first steps will be to seat and charge a search committee and to begin recruiting.