Collaborative, inclusive classrooms begin with educators

SUSTAINABILITY IN MATERIALS SCIENCE RESEARCH FOR THE CLASSROOM AND BEYOND, JULY 19-30, 2021, AT-HOME & ONLINE VIA ZOOM, $2000 stipend & $500 for classroom materials/supplies. The topic of “sustainability” includes a mindset, skills, behaviors, and systems approach that should be considered from every vantage point. What does “sustainability” mean from the perspective of middle and high school science education and, in particular, the science classroom and laboratory? How does the field of materials science play a role in both the broad and narrow implications of sustainability? Since materials science itself is an integrated combination of many traditional disciplines across the physical sciences and engineering fields, it lends itself well to the exploration of sustainability-related concepts, applications, and broader societal impacts.