Royole showcases prototype for stretchable displays with micro-LEDs

By Aadil Raval
true-tech.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember which company made the first foldable phone? Samsung, you say? Well, it was Royole and it introduced the world’s first foldable phone which although didn’t receive much attention. Cut to now, it is working on new technology. Call it a stretchable display. It uses micro-LEDs embedded on an elastic circuit that sums up the part where I mentioned “stretchable display”.

