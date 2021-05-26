Royole showcases prototype for stretchable displays with micro-LEDs

Few-shot segmentation~(FSS) performance has been extensively promoted by introducing episodic training and class-wise prototypes. However, the FSS problem remains challenging due to three limitations: (1) Models are distracted by task-unrelated information; (2) The representation ability of a single prototype is limited; (3) Class-related prototypes ignore the prior knowledge of base classes. We propose the Prior-Enhanced network with Meta-Prototypes to tackle these limitations. The prior-enhanced network leverages the support and query (pseudo-) labels in feature extraction, which guides the model to focus on the task-related features of the foreground objects, and suppress much noise due to the lack of supervised knowledge. Moreover, we introduce multiple meta-prototypes to encode hierarchical features and learn class-agnostic structural information. The hierarchical features help the model highlight the decision boundary and focus on hard pixels, and the structural information learned from base classes is treated as the prior knowledge for novel classes. Experiments show that our method achieves the mean-IoU scores of 60.79% and 41.16% on PASCAL-$5^i$ and COCO-$20^i$, outperforming the state-of-the-art method by 3.49% and 5.64% in the 5-shot setting. Moreover, comparing with 1-shot results, our method promotes 5-shot accuracy by 3.73% and 10.32% on the above two benchmarks. The source code of our method is available at this https URL.