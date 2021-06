A La Crosse man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 35 at the intersection of Battle Hollow Road in the town of Wheatland, Wednesday, May 12, at about 9:41 p.m. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Dannie Turner, 60, of La Crosse, was operating a street sweeper traveling north on Hwy. 35, when a vehicle operated by Richard Logan, 71, of Greenfield, Wisconsin, pulled out in front of him. Turner could not avoid the collision and both vehicles struck.