Felton secures her spot at Nationals

By Submitted by Lassen Athletics
Lassen County News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLassen Lady Cougars competed this last weekend at their last regular season rodeos held in Las Vegas. Freshman Grace Felton placed third in the barrel racing event at the first of the two rodeos. She finished her weekend strong with a third place finish in the second rodeo of the weekend in the breakaway roping event. Lexi Carter Also placed among the top in the barrel racing event as well as in the team roping event with partner Chace Green (also from Lassen College)

