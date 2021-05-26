newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Australian Willi Fantom is the 21st entry in the Global Solo Challenge

Sail World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Willi Fantom from Hobart is currently circumnavigating Australia promoting his campaign Solo Sailor For The Disabled in the faithful company of his live-aboard dog Capt Mistchief. They have been at sea together for the last three years becoming inseparable. After this charitable tour of Australia Willi will start preparations...

www.sail-world.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Handed Sailing#Race#Hope Solo#Adventure#Europe#Hobart#Australia Willi#Gsc#La Coru A#Maritime Law#Skeese#Colvic Craft England#Australian Willi Fantom#Solo Sailor#Sound Sailing Experience#Western Australia#Boat#Celestial Navigation#Cape#Sponsorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Surfing
Country
Australia
Related
SportsBBC

Hereford SAS veteran in solo Atlantic rowing challenge

A former SAS soldier is aiming to raise £500,000 by rowing the Atlantic alone. Ian Rivers, 55, from Hereford, will rely on celestial navigation to cross the 3,500m (5,632km) stretch between New York and the Isles of Scilly. He expects the solo expedition to take three months to complete, describing...
SenateTennessee Tribune

Easier Entry For Australian Rich And Famous: Greens Senator

BRISBANE, Australia — The Australian federal government has been accused of putting the rich and famous ahead of vulnerable families stranded overseas. Greens senator Nick McKim said the government allowed movie stars, business people, and tennis players into Australia while leaving many desperate citizens overseas during the coronavirus pandemic. McKim...
SportsSail World

Pure Ocean Challenge - Veteran offshore sailor taking ocean action

Jean-Pierre Dick, a four-time Transat Jacques-Vabre winner, will be taking part in the Pure Ocean Challenge next month, starting in St Pierre and Miquelon, off the east coast of Canada, finishing in Lorient, France. Last year on board the JP54 - Ville de Nice, he won the first edition of...
Public HealthJanes

Australian defence exports fall amid Covid-19 challenges

The value of permits issued to Australian defence exporters declined sharply during the first half of financial year (FY) 2020–21: a trend almost certainly caused by challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently updated data published by the Australian Department of Defence’s (DoD’s) Defence Export Controls (DEC) branch shows that...
Wildlifeatlantanews.net

New chocolate frog reveals ancient links between Australia, New Guinea

SYDNEY, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A newly discovered chocolate frog, Litoria Mira, described by scientists from Australia's Griffith University and Queensland Museum, is shining a light on the ancient links between Australia and New Guinea, according to a study unveiled by the university on Friday. Tree frogs are generally known...
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Rewards, Global Challenge Arena, research, and more

Although Pokémon Go Fest 2021 isn't until the middle of July, Trainers are already getting excited for what promises to be the biggest event in Pokémon Go's five years. Not only will Pokémon Go Fest 2021 seek to top Pokémon Go Fest 2020, but it will also be commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. It goes without saying, this event will be massive, but what can players expect? Here is everything released for the event so far! Check back often and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be sure to be fully equipped when the big event arrives!
MotorsportsRC Car Action

Fantom “Super D” Dreighton Stoub Signature Series ICON v2 Pro Modified Motors

SUPER D – DREIGHTON STOUB Signature Series – ICON v2 Pro Modified Motors. Fantom team driver Dreighton Stoub, a.k.a. Super D, is one of the most recognizable names in the world, in R/C off-road racing. With 4 ROAR National Championships and countless other championships under his belt, he came to us with an idea to start offering the same motors and servos that he uses. We didn’t hesitate. After many hours of testing motor setups and different servos, we are proud to introduce our new line of Super D – Dreighton Stoub Signature Series modified motors and servos.
Technologyglobalconstructionreview.com

Thousands in prizes up for grabs in COINS global innovation challenge 2021

The COINS Grand Challenge 2021, a global innovation contest designed to improve the construction industry, has opened for entries. Organised by software company Construction Industry Solutions Ltd (COINS), the contest awards £5,000 to the winner of its Open Competition and £2,500 to the winner of its Undergraduate Competition, with runner-up prizes in each category.
Marketsthekatynews.com

Global Automatic Wafer Loading Machine Market 2021 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2026

Global Automatic Wafer Loading Machine Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 shows today’s industry data and future developments, allowing you to understand the products and profitability of the market. The report speaks about the analysis of the global Automatic Wafer Loading Machine market and detailed outcomes from 2021 to 2026. The report reviews the market information practically equivalent to supply-request, utilization rate, scope, cost structure, and factors affecting the development. The research has deeply studied geographical areas and presented a detailed situation to assist new entrants, main market players, and buyers decide emerging economies. The research is advantageous to market players to formulate strategies for destiny and benefit a robust role within the worldwide market. In addition, the study gives refreshed data practically equivalent to industry trends, and import framework.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Washstand Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

The new report titled Global Washstand Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 has been added by MarketsandResearch.biz to provide the recent and upcoming growth trends of this business along with accurate details related to the geographies that comprise the regional spectrum of the global Washstand market. The report gives a better understanding of the industry competitors, growth potential, innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, industry segments), market share of top players/products. The report covers complex details about the supply-demand analysis, industry share, growth statistics and participation of major players in the market. Key segments including market volume and product sort, consumers, regions, and key players are the main focuses on this report.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Vehicle Sealing Strip Market 2020 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2026

An analysis of Vehicle Sealing Strip Market has been provided in the latest report launched by IndustryGrowthInsights.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Pest Control Software Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

The most up-to-date market exploration report titled Global Pest Control Software Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 looks at the market status and future trends. The report focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type, and important roles of the players in the global Pest Control Software market. The report contains chapter wise content on each and every aspect of the market. It explains the market’s existing scenario, past progress as well as future predictions from 2020 to 2025. It shows a framework of the market which outlines its advantageous or restrictive points for global and regional growth.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Double Washbasin Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

Double washbasins are perfect bathroom elements for those who are looking for a modern and contemporary solution in large bathrooms. Global Double Washbasin Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 presented by MarketsandResearch.biz gives the point by point coverage of the industry with its major market trends. The report gives inside and out research on market size, the development condition, advancement pattern, activity situation, and future advancement trends of the global Double Washbasin market. The circumstance of the market is analyzed to help market contenders make exhaustive association and judgment on the challenge circumstance and major trends of the market. This research will also help makers and venture associations to higher handle the occasion course of the market. The epic information served in this report from 2015 to 2019 and estimates until 2025 makes the document a helpful resource for industry officials, promoting, sales and item directors, trade consultants, and experts. The report includes forecast market measure, demand, end-user analysis, value patterns, and company shares of the main global Double Washbasin manufacturers.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Wafer SMIF Pod Market 2021 Status and Outlook, Industry Growth Rate, Opportunities and Challenges to 2026

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Wafer SMIF Pod industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Wafer SMIF Pod and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).
Marketssecurities.io

Investing In Fantom (FTM) – Everything You Need to Know

Securities.io is committed to rigorous editorial standards. We may receive compensation when you click on links to products we review. Please view our affiliate disclosure. Trading involves risk which may result in the loss of capital. Fantom (FTM) is the world’s first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based smart contract platform....
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation – Global Forecasts 2020 – 2026

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Dimethyl Ether (DME) market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.
Softwaremanometcurrent.com

Global Earthworks Estimating Software Market Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Trend and Forecast by 2028 | PlanSwift, Roctek, Tally Systems

The Global Earthworks Estimating Software Market report declares growth, production & consumption volume, industry value, trends, drivers, manufacturers, the demand, and strategies. This market report declares different manufactures with product scope, demand, innovations, future prospects, and growth rate during the coming forecast period of 2028. This industry report highlights each segment and sub-segment to identify key players with the development status, and expand its business. The Earthworks Estimating Software market report covers an aspect that impacts the industry’s existing market share, total revenues, growth rate, market global size, profitability status and outlook, SWOT analysis, historic and forecast. This report analysis forecast by product types and applications with market CAGR value, sales, price, and industry gross margin. The report also offers an entire evaluation of sales volume, pricing evaluation, revenue, gross margin, the increased price in the Earthworks Estimating Software market. It also covers Earthworks Estimating Software market trends together with the key elements and parameters affecting the market.