Australian Willi Fantom is the 21st entry in the Global Solo Challenge

Although Pokémon Go Fest 2021 isn't until the middle of July, Trainers are already getting excited for what promises to be the biggest event in Pokémon Go's five years. Not only will Pokémon Go Fest 2021 seek to top Pokémon Go Fest 2020, but it will also be commemorating the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. It goes without saying, this event will be massive, but what can players expect? Here is everything released for the event so far! Check back often and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be sure to be fully equipped when the big event arrives!