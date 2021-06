When you think of carnivals, you probably think of the fun rides, great food and good times that you have with family. Most of us have been to a carnival as a kid and remember the great times that we had. In the upcoming weeks, Carnival Americana will be making its way to Stephenville, Texas, June 3 and will be located at the Stephenville City Park until June 6. It is open Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.