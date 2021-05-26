newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Residents asked to shelter in place briefly after North Berkeley gas leak

By Berkeleyside staff
berkeleyside.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 300 homes had their gas service interrupted Tuesday morning after a construction crew struck and ruptured a 4-inch gas distribution line near the North Berkeley BART station. Berkeley Fire received a report of a gas leak at 10:45 a.m. at Virginia Street and Sacramento Street. It took PG&E...

www.berkeleyside.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Pg E#East Bay#Police Lights#Street Lights#Bart#Berkeley Fire#Berkeley Police#Ac Alert#North Berkeley#Shelter#Pg E Representatives#Sacramento Street#Repairs#Virginia Street#Gas Valves#Pilot Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
California Stateberkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s plans to make Dwight and California safer get mixed reviews

After two children on bikes were hit by cars at the intersection of Dwight Way and California Street four years ago, the city began exploring ways to make the crossing safer. Although the speed limit on Dwight is 25 mph, area residents say cars often drive faster than that along the busy street, which is considered a major arterial that carries more than 11,000 cars a day. This intersection is considered dangerous because California is a “bicycle boulevard” that is part of a network of streets intended for cyclists, and school children routinely walk and bike across Dwight to nearby schools.
California Statefuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Marin County, CASonoma Index Tribune

The Bay Area has the highest coronavirus vaccination rates in the state - and some of the lowest hospitalization levels

May 16—There's an emerging truth showing up at hospitals across California: The more vaccines in arms on the outside means fewer patients sick with COVID-19 on the inside. And nowhere is that clearer than the Bay Area. The region's counties have the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in California and among the lowest hospitalization rates, according to a Bay Area News Group analysis of state data.
Alameda County, CAMercury News

Home sales in Alameda County, May 15

4210 Remillard Court, Pleasanton; $3.075 million; 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms in 4,281 square feet; built in 1991 on 0.62 acres; custom home in Kottinger Ranch features views indoors and outdoors, with no rear neighbors; modern floor plan includes main level bedroom and bathroom; updated kitchen boasts quartz countertops and center island; living room has high ceilings as well as a fireplace, and a spacious family room also has a fireplace; primary bedroom, located upstairs, features a balcony, fireplace, remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet; upstairs also includes three additional bedrooms, a full hall bathroom and laundry room; yard has pool and spa, deck and patio with fire pit, barbecue, bar and garden; Kottinger Ranch community includes a neighborhood pool, spa, walking trails and tennis courts; located near award-winning schools.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area ICU hospitalizations back at pandemic low - experts cite 'marvelous vaccines'

The Bay Area’s high rates of COVID-19 vaccinations and low coronavirus case rates are paying off in a big way when it comes to hospitalizations. According to data collected and analyzed by The Chronicle, ICU admissions of COVID-19 patients in Bay Area hospitals are at an all-time pandemic low. On May 14, there were 55 ICU patients with COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals, which ties the pandemic low of 55 a year earlier on May 29, 2020.
Newark, CAMercury News

Newark: More than 200 homes planned for auto wrecking yard site

NEWARK — Plans are in the works to demolish a car wrecking yard that backs up to a flood control channel and replace it with more than 200 homes, according to city documents. Integral Communities, a Newport Beach-based developer, has submitted plans to Newark that call for the demolishing of...
Alameda County, CABayInsider

Video from Alameda County Fire shows aftermath of Altamont Pass crash

Alameda County Fire on Twitter: At approximately 6:00 AM, BC03, E08, T20 and LPFD E98 crews were dispatched to a head on collision on Altamont Pass and Dyer Roads in unincorporated Livermore. One vehicle ended up resting on top of the other vehicle. One patient required extrication and was airlifted to John Muir in stable condition but with major injuries.
Hayward, CAEast Bay Times

Five teens arrested in Hayward attempted robbery

HAYWARD — Five boys ages 15 to 17 have been arrested in the attempted strong arm robbery Wednesday of a woman near Southland Mall, authorities said Friday. The suspects were arrested in a vehicle that had been carjacked in Oakland earlier in the week, authorities said. The robbery happened about...
California Statethepioneeronline.com

California State University East Bay’s Recreation Center (RAW) Reopens after Alameda County enters red tier

Hayward, Calif. – The Recreation and Wellness (RAW) has reopened following the changes made within the Covid-19 guidelines and was advocated for by Associated Students Incorporated (ASI). The Pioneer Online was able to capture the reopening process and setup of the building in the morning and an appointment slot where students can work out. A few students and employees shared their experiences with the RAW’s reopening.