CLE ELUM, Wash. – Mississippi State men's golf saw its 2020-21 campaign come to an end Wednesday, as the Bulldogs missed the cut in the Cle Elum Regional. "I'm thankful for this team and what they accomplished this year," said MSU head coach Dusty Smith. "Obviously, this was not the way we wanted to finish the year, and we have to own that as players and as coaches. I can't thank our seniors enough for all the sacrifices they gave to our program. I know we have a resilient group coming back next season and look forward to getting back at it."