The Sixers haven't played a team with a healthy or competent roster in what feels like months — and when they have, they've been shorthanded themselves — so I can understand how desperate everyone is to get to the playoffs. That's why it's time to break up the monotony with a mailbag, one of the very few we have left before the Sixers begin their pursuit of a title (which, according to BetMGM, via Pickswise they hold the fourth best NBA championship odds for at +900).