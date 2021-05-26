newsbreak-logo
COVID in Colorado: Million-Dollar Giveaways, Kids Getting Vaccinated, Masking Changes And More

By Andrea Dukakis
cpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the CDC and the state have all but abandoned mask requirements, it’s up to Coloradans to decide where and when to mask, though some businesses still require it. Overall, new cases of the coronavirus have dipped in the last week, but unvaccinated people continue to get sick, particularly from contagious variants of the virus first identified in other countries. If that’s not enough of an incentive to get vaccinated, the state is throwing in the chance to win $1 million. Here’s a breakdown of where things are as of this week.

