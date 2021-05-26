Sweet Tooth Review: Ambitious Adaptation Pays Off
Sweet Tooth is Netflix's next big hit, and if it's not, it should be. The series, which lands on the streaming service June 4th, is adapted from a comic series of the same name. The story takes place ten years after a deadly virus outbreak. The world is in shambles and the majority of the human population has died off. Coincidentally, a strange phenomenon is occurring at the same time of the virus outbreak; nearly all children are being born as animal-human hybrids. This is where our hero, Gus, comes in. Born as a human-deer hybrid, he must fight to survive in a world wrought with danger. Ten years after "the sick" first occurred, the surviving humans hunt hybrids, blaming them for the virus that destroyed the world as they knew it.