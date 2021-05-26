Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Sweet Tooth Review: Ambitious Adaptation Pays Off

By Joshua Ryan
fandomwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet Tooth is Netflix’s next big hit, and if it’s not, it should be. The series, which lands on the streaming service June 4th, is adapted from a comic series of the same name. The story takes place ten years after a deadly virus outbreak. The world is in shambles and the majority of the human population has died off. Coincidentally, a strange phenomenon is occurring at the same time of the virus outbreak; nearly all children are being born as animal-human hybrids. This is where our hero, Gus, comes in. Born as a human-deer hybrid, he must fight to survive in a world wrought with danger. Ten years after “the sick” first occurred, the surviving humans hunt hybrids, blaming them for the virus that destroyed the world as they knew it.

fandomwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Adaptation#Film Characters#Adventure Time#Sweet Tooth Review#Mcu#Comic Book Adaptations#Comic Book Stories#Supporting Characters#Perfect Examples#Animal Human Hybrids#Review#Vibrant Color#Unique Journeys#Fight#Streaming#Shambles#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

DC Comics' 'Sweet Tooth' Receives Netflix Adaptation: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer for Sweet Tooth, an original series based on the DC/Vertigo comic by Jeff Lemire. The eight-episode series premieres June 4th on the streaming platform. Set in a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery as Gus, a hybrid deer-boy who is one of...
TV SeriesTor.com

Trailer for Sweet Tooth Teases Its Post-Apocalyptic Conflicts

While the first teaser for Sweet Tooth was all feelings and atmosphere, the full trailer for Netflix’s upcoming comics adaptation sets up the plot of this post-apocalyptic fairy tale. “Once upon a time,” Will Forte’s narration begins, “bad people ruled the earth. They were greedy and self-destructive, so nature made everyone sick.”
TV SeriesTime Out Global

'Sweet Tooth' is leading a new wave of oddball comic adaptations

Next month, Netflix is taking a big swing on Sweet Tooth, a truly bizarre-looking adaptation of the DC comic series about a post-apocalyptic world populated with hybridized human/animal children who are hunted by vengeful adults. The series will follow an antler-crowned deer-boy and the drifter he befriends as they travel across a plague-ravaged America being reclaimed by nature.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Trailer for the Fantastic-Looking Adventure Series SWEET TOOTH

Netflix has released another trailer for the fantastic-looking series adaptation of DC Vertigo’s comic series Sweet Tooth. The comic was created by Jeff Lemire, and the story follows a hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) and a wandering loner named Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on a wild and dangerous adventure searching for the meaning of home.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

SWEET TOOTH Gets A New Trailer And Debuts On Netflix June 4

Coming to Netflix on June 4 is SWEET TOOTH, based on the DC comic book series from Jeff Lemire. The brand-new trailer debuted today. Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Sweet Tooth's New Trailer Shows Anything But an Ordinary World

Come for the deer child, stay for the soulful Duran Duran cover. The new trailer for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is here and much like the first one, it shows a unique, lush, post-apocalyptic comic book world. Beyond that, this latest trailer focuses on the show’s bigger picture, some of its key relationships, and lots of emotion.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

The New Sweet Tooth Trailer and Poster!

Netflix has revealed the new Sweet Tooth trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated series launching on the streaming service on June 4. You can view both the Sweet Tooth trailer and poster below!. Sweet Tooth is an adaptation of the DC Comics’ Vertigo comic book series written and drawn...
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Eden’ Is Short But Sweet Sci-Fi Story

Eden is one of Netflix’s latest original anime directed by Yasuhiro Irie (of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fame) with Clover Xie serving as background director. Additionally, the series was created by Justin Leach, with character designs by Toshihiro Kawamoto, written by Kimiko Ueno, and animated by CGCG. The series is a short one with just four 30-minute episodes, but what it lacks in length, it makes up for in heart.
TV Serieshitnewsindustry.com

Sweet Tooth: Release Date, Cast And Storyline!!!

The teaser for Netflix’s forthcoming fantasy drama series Sweet Tooth, which will premiere during the first phase of June, has been published. Jim Mickle produced the film, which is focused on a collection of DC Comics created by Jeff Lemire. Robert Downey Jr. is the executive producer of Sweet Tooth. Stay tuned to know more about the TV series.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SWEET TOOTH: Nonso Anozie On His Version Of Jepperd, Filming With A Younger Cast, & Doing Stunts Post-Lockdown

Since Disney cancelled the Netflix MCU-adjacent series like Iron Fist, Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and The Defenders, the streamer has made it clear that they do not need the original shows. Going on to adapt several lesser-known comic book titles, Netflix has been rolling out shows such as Locke & Key, Jupiter's Legacy, The Umbrella Academy, amongst others.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Sweet Tooth: How Jeff Lemire & José Villarrubia Make The Magic Work

In one week, Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth will begin its journey across the streaming landscape, as Christian Convery's Gus (accompanied by Nonso Anozie's Jepperd) begins his journey in the midst of the old world ending. Part deer, part boy, Gus leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself (including Jepperd, who will become his protector, friend, and mentor) in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. To honor the occasion, Lemire and the streaming service shared a look at new artwork made specifically for the series that came together via Lemire and colorist José Villarrubia.
MoviesThe Sun US

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...
TV SeriesGamespot

Netflix's Full Sweet Tooth Trailer Teases An Epic, Thrilling DC Adventure

The full trailer for Sweet Tooth is here. The Netflix adaptation of Jeff Lemire's acclaimed DC comic hits Netflix on June 4. When April's first Sweet Tooth teaser focused more on action and atmosphere, the longer trailer sets up the show's plot. After a pandemic sweeps the planet, part-human, part-animal children known as "hybrids" are born. Inevitably, mankind fears them, and most are hunted and killed. The series focuses on a hybrid deer-boy named Gus, who sets out on a dangerous journey to find others like him, with the help of a man named Gus. It looks like an epic mix of post-apocalyptic thrills and emotional drama, and should stand apart from all the other comic books shows currently available. Check the trailer out below:
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘And Yet, You Are So Sweet,’ Volume 1

By focusing on a one-sided love but with a twist, And Yet, You Are So Sweet has stolen my heart. A slice-of-life shojo romance taking place in a high school, this series isn’t necessarily reinventing the creative wheel, but it is utilizing tropes in an innovative way. The series is created, written, and illustrated by Kujira Anan. Additionally, And Yet You Are So Sweet Volume 1 is published and localized in English by Kodansha, translated by Jacqueline Fung, with lettering by Nikki Dubois—both from Local Manga.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

Robert Downey Jr. Shares 'Sweet Tooth' Trailer Based On DC Comic

Robert Downey Jr. serves as executive producer for the series. Netflix's "Sweet Tooth" trailer is out! The series, produced by Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan, is based on Canadian comic book writer Jeff Lemire's groundbreaking DC comic. The "Iron Man" star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the...