Netflix’s One Piece Series: 12 Actors Perfect For The Greatest Pirate Adventure Show

There can be too much of a good thing, and Amazon’s new soliloquy series Solos unfortunately proves that. Essentially a loosely connected anthology of short films (each about 30 minutes long), Solos boasts a truly stellar cast of thespians featuring Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. All but Freeman and Stevens—who appear together in the final episode—get an episode to themselves where they might speak directly to the camera, confessional style, or speak to a disembodied tech voice in their personal space. Some even play against themselves (like Hathaway and Mackie) in dual roles. If you have an affinity for any of the actors, then spending 30 uninterrupted minutes with them doing their acting thing should be a no-brainer of entertainment.