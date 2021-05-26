Netflix’s One Piece Series: 12 Actors Perfect For The Greatest Pirate Adventure Show
With Netflix moving forward with a live action One Piece series, here are our picks for the actors most suited for the saga of the Straw Hat Pirates. Franky is the Shipwright of the Straw Hat pirates. He was the seventh member to join the crew. A towering and hulking figure, Franky intends to create a ship strong enough to circumnavigate the world. The actor who could portray Franky and essay his funkiness on screen must be none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Franky has a well-toned body and muscle mass. The Rock would nail the role if given a chance. The character also possesses a tragic back story that might come in handy.fandomwire.com